What Josh Simmons' Massive Return Means for Chiefs
The Kansas City Chiefs picked up their fourth loss of the 2025 season in a hard-fought battle with the Buffalo Bills. The Chiefs have been holding down the fort without first-round rookie left tackle Josh Simmons for multiple games as Simmons has been forced to take time away in order to properly address a family matter.
On Monday, NFL insiders revealed that Simmons has returned to the team facility and it appears that barring any developments, Simmons will be ready to play after the Chiefs' wrap up their week nine BYE week.
Simmons is Back
NFL Insider Jordan Schultz reported on Simmons' return. Simmons missed four games in his absence.
"Sources: #Chiefs rookie LT Josh Simmons has returned to the team facility after missing the last four games to tend to a personal family matter," wrote Schultz in a tweet.
"Simmons started the first five games of the season and was outstanding. His return is a huge boost for Kansas City."
The Situation and How This Benefits the Chiefs
While it remains unknown the exact reason for Simmons' absence, the team has been in full communication with him and that's the biggest detail of the story. This is something that everyone within the Kansas City Chiefs knows about and is on the same page with, allowing a smooth transition for Simmons back into the team for when he's ready.
"We've had good communication with him and there's an understanding by both parties as to where he is and we're hopeful to have him back with the team at some time in the future," stated Chiefs owner Clark Hunt on October 27th via Fox4 KC's Harold Kuntz.
When Simmons does return to the starting lineup, the hope is that he returns to his excellent form that he flashed during the early part of the season. While Jaylon Moore has come in and done a decent job, there are levels in the NFL, and the Bills showed what a defensive line at that level is able to do when a player like Simmons isn't on the field.
Having him back not only gives the Chiefs a true protector but also a weapon in the run game and a missile on screen plays. The Chiefs should be able to open their offense a bit more, finding the balance between sound fundamental football and Mahomes magic with Simmons covering the blind side.
