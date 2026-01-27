Here’s Details on Chiefs’ 2 Finalists for $3 Billion Stadium

KANSAS CITY, Mo. – Five years from now, the Chiefs will battle for a playoff berth across the border in Kansas. But before that can happen, the team needs to oversee a battle of stadium designers.

That competition came into clearer focus this week, according to Front Office Sports, as the Chiefs have selected Populous and Manica Architecture as their two finalists.

Feb 14, 2024; Kansas City, MO, USA; Kansas City Chiefs president Mark Donovan (left) and owner Clark Hunt during the celebration of the Chiefs winning Super Bowl LVIII. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images | Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

“We're thrilled to take this next step in our new stadium journey and announce the two finalists in our search for lead designer,” team president Mark Donovan said in a statement Tuesday morning. “The Kansas City region is the central hub of global sports and entertainment venue architecture and design, so we didn't need to go far to identify the top options to explore final concepts for the future home of Chiefs Kingdom.”

Both Kansas City-area companies, the two firms have been in discussion with Donovan, Clark Hunt and the Chiefs for several months through CAA ICON, hired to administer the RFP process. Even prior to the Dec. 22 announcement that the team would leave Missouri for its new home across Stateline Road, the Chiefs began speaking to firms.

Feb 15, 2023; Kansas City, MO, USA; Kansas governor Laura Kelly rides along the route at the Super Bowl LVII Champions Parade in downtown Kansas City, Mo. Mandatory Credit: Amy Kontras-Imagn Images | Amy Kontras-Imagn Images

Head start on renderings

Like a Patrick Mahomes deep shot on the first series of the game, Manica in 2024 already released a first impression of its vision for the $3 billion facility and surrounding development. That savvy PR strategy has flooded social media with those renderings, to the point in which many believed those images were official.

But even though the renderings were released prematurely and may not come to fruition, they were still a good bet for what the new facility will eventually become. Those images also resemble a few of Manica’s notable projects, including the new Nissan Stadium in Nashville, Tenn., and Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas, Nev., where the Chiefs secured their most recent Super Bowl victory.

Good shots of new Nissan Stadium construction, dwarfing current venue. Set to open in time for 2027 season, facility expected to challenge for future Super Bowls. Fantastic location for the big game. Chiefs might play in something similar, six years from now in Kansas. #KCvsTEN pic.twitter.com/CfkpYbDK7y — Zak Gilbert (@zaksgilbert) December 21, 2025

“Our entire team would be thrilled to partner with the Kansas City Chiefs to help bring their new home to life,” said firm president and owner David Manica in a statement released by the team. “The Chiefs are a storied franchise and we envision a stadium that exemplifies the organization's championship mentality and the awe-inspiring spirit of our beloved Arrowhead Stadium.

“Every element will be approached with intention, ensuring a bold and modern design that not only honors the team's legacy but creates an even better game-day experience for all of Chiefs Kingdom.”

Feb 11, 2024; Paradise, Nevada, USA; Kansas City Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce (87) kisses girlfriend Taylor Swift as they celebrate after defeating the San Francisco 49ers in Super Bowl LVIII at Allegiant Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images | Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images

Populous is big player, too

Populous has plenty of experience in the NFL, too, most recently the new Highmark Stadium in Buffalo. Kansas City will help inaugurate that facility at a to-be-determined date in 2026. Populous also designed the new Tottenham Hotspur Stadium in London, which hosts multiple NFL games each season, and The Sphere in Las Vegas.

“For more than 40 years, Populous has proudly called Kansas City home,” said co-founder Scott Radecic in a statement released by the Chiefs. “From here, we have redefined modern sports venue design, creating iconic places that unite communities and transform how fans connect with their teams and each other. We are honored to collaborate with the Kansas City Chiefs on a project that reflects their legacy, the passion of Chiefs Kingdom and the promise of what's next.”

Construction continues on the Buffalo Bills new stadium, across the street from their current home at Highmark Stadium, in Orchard Park, NY Thursday, July 10, 2025. This is the view from one of the end zone’s looking out into the stadium. | Shawn Dowd/Rochester Democrat and Chronicle / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

What’s next is an exciting stay-tuned story. The team is expected to update its fans and stakeholders on stadium details throughout the process.

“The $3 billion state-of-the-art stadium,” the Chiefs said in their Tuesday press release, “and surrounding mixed-use development that could include sports, entertainment, dining, shopping, office, hotel, and residential properties will be located in Wyandotte County and will open at the start of the 2031 NFL season.

“Based on State of Kansas estimations, the fixed-roof stadium project is slated to deliver more than 20,000 jobs and more than $4.4 billion in economic impact for Kansas during the construction phase alone. The overall project is expected to generate more than 3,500 jobs and more than $1 billion in economic impact annually.”

Part of that overall project is new practice facility for the Chiefs, who currently prepare for games and construct their offseason roster on the southwestern corner of the Truman Sports Complex.

Dec 14, 2025; Kansas City, Missouri, USA; Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes (15) participates in early pregame warmups against the Los Angeles Chargers at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Denny Medley-Imagn Images | Denny Medley-Imagn Images

Last month, the Kansas Legislative Coordinating Council (LCC) unanimously approved the use of sales tax and revenue (STAR) bonds to fund 60 percent of the new stadium’s construction. STAR bonds, a special funding mechanism, allow public entities to provide advance dollars and repay them through future sales tax created by the completed construction.

Essentially a debt scheduled for repayment through taxes assessed to those who’ll visit the new stadium and its surrounding stores, restaurants, hotels and other businesses in the new entertainment district, the bonds will fund most of the construction. The Chiefs will pay the remaining 40 percent.

The Hunt Family is also committing $1 billion in additional development as part of the Kansas relocation.

Don’t wait until April to select your first draft pick, Chiefs Kingdom. You’ve found it here, your best source for in-depth analysis on your beloved team. Plus, be sure to register for a FREE newsletter with the latest information sent each day … SIGN UP HERE NOW.