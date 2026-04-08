Dexter Lawrence Development Matters to Chiefs, Chris Jones

KANSAS CITY, Mo. – Sexy Dexy might have the better nickname, but Chris Jones by far has the better contract.

In fact, no defensive tackle has a better deal than the resident All-Pro on the Chiefs’ defensive line. His $31.75 million per year in the highest average annual value, by a wide margin, among players at his position. It’s nearly $6 million more than two players that beat Jones in Super Bowl 59, Milton Williams and Jordan Davis.

Feb 9, 2025; New Orleans, LA, USA; Philadelphia Eagles defensive tackle Milton Williams (93) celebrates after recovering a fumble against the Kansas City Chiefs in the fourth quarter during Super Bowl LIX at Caesars Superdome. Mandatory Credit: Geoff Burke-Imagn Images | Geoff Burke-Imagn Images

Dexter Lawrence isn’t even in the top 10. He ranks 11th at $22.5 million. And that’s why he opted not to report to the Giants’ offseason program this week under new head coach John Harbaugh, requesting a trade.

The Chiefs should be paying attention, not because they should consider acquiring Lawrence. It's because the Jones contract is a North Star among defensive tackles. And that 2024 deal is an iceberg that’s only starting to reveal its tip.

Dec 7, 2025; Kansas City, Missouri, USA; Kansas City Chiefs defensive tackle Chris Jones (95) is seen prior to the game against the Houston Texans at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Amy Kontras-Imagn Images | Amy Kontras-Imagn Images

Revisiting the 2024 contract

A five-year, $158.75 million contract signed two years ago this spring, the contract is set to account for 14.9 percent of the Chiefs’ cap in 2026. Jones carries a $44.85 million cap hit this year, by far the largest on the team. Patrick Mahomes, unbelievably, is set to count just $34.65 million this year – only 11.5 percent of the cap.

What the Chiefs do with Jones moving forward is intriguing. They still have a Mahomes-like lever they can pull, asking Jones to restructure his deal and create cap room. They might need to do that anyway just to fit their rookie class under the cap.

Aug 9, 2025; Glendale, Arizona, USA; Kansas City Chiefs defensive tackle Chris Jones (95) with quarterback Patrick Mahomes (15) against the Arizona Cardinals during a preseason NFL game at State Farm Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images | Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images

Cap hit looms on horizon

They’ll absolutely have to restructure Jones’ contract a year from now, when Mahomes’ cap number jumps to $85.25 million. Next season, Jones is set to count $38.1 million against the cap. In 2028, the final year of the deal, his cap number leaps back up to $44.85 million.

Whether the Giants pay Lawrence closer to Jones’ range, or another team acquires the 28-year-old Pro Bowler and pays him, the Chiefs should watch closely. Lawrence and Jones are vastly different players – Steve Spagnuolo will kick Jones outside in some passing situations, and Lawrence is a premier run-stuffer -- but they’re both interior linemen with regard to the market.

New York Giants defensive tackle Dexter Lawrence (97) gestures during a Thursday Night Football game between the New York Giants and the Philadelphia Eagles at MetLife Stadium in East Rutherford on Oct. 9, 2025. | Julian Leshay Guadalupe/NorthJersey.com / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

And they both draw double-teams at significant rates. That’s what kept Jones from a more impressive sack total the last two seasons – he had five in 2024 and seven last year – but did open opportunities for other Chiefs pass rushers.

This season is critical for what the Chiefs do with Jones, who turns 32 in July. They’ve already committed to building around him, investing a second-round pick last year in Omarr Norman-Lott, a similar brand of pass-rushing interior tackle. They also signed Khyiris Tonga in free agency to anchor the middle of the defensive line.

Jul 22, 2025; St. Joseph, MO, USA; Kansas City Chiefs defensive tackle Omarr Norman-Lott (55) walks down the hill to the practice fields during training camp at Missouri Western State University. Mandatory Credit: Denny Medley-Imagn Images | Denny Medley-Imagn Images

What Jones does this season, and what those players do around him, will go a long way toward deciding whether the Chiefs see him as a cap casualty next spring. And how close Lawrence gets to Jones’ pay range will provide context.