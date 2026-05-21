By Tucker Franklin, special to Chiefs On SI.

The 2026 NFL schedule is out! We know when and where the Kansas City Chiefs will play every game this season, but what actually matters from the list of random teams, dates and times?

That’s why I’m here. Let’s break down the Chiefs' 2026 schedule. Before diving in, it's important to understand how the NFL constructs its schedule.

The league’s current 17-game schedule is derived from a specific formula: a six-game divisional gauntlet featuring a home-and-home series against each rival, four matchups against a rotating in-conference division and four more against a division from the opposite conference.

To round things out, teams face two additional conference opponents based on the prior year’s standings, plus a final cross-conference 17th outing that’s also determined by divisional rank.

It’s a system designed to pit similar performers against one another while rotating through the rest of the league and is part of the reason why there’s so much parity.

What exactly is strength of schedule?

In the lead-up to the schedule release, the NFL posted each team’s strength of schedule. The league calculated this data by using opponent win percentages from the prior season. According to this metric, the Chiefs have the fifth-toughest schedule.

Using this methodology, let’s look back. K.C. had the 11th-toughest slate in 2025 and tied for the 16th-toughest in 2024. In 2023, they ranked 16th. They were tied for fifth in 2022 and tied for 11th in 2021.

But there’s a flaw with that metric, as Joshua Brisco of Chiefs On SI has previously explained.

Luckily, last year’s win percentage isn't the only means we have. Data scientist Sebastian Carl (@mrcaseb on X) used a methodology that's more predictive and considers the current state of teams.

Carl takes projected win totals from prominent sportsbooks to account for how teams are expected to perform rather than relying on their 2025 results. According to his findings, the Chiefs plummeted from the fifth-toughest schedule to the seventh-easiest.

Furthermore, historical data using his methodology shows a stark contrast to the league's metric. The Chiefs tied for the second-toughest schedule in 2023, the toughest in 2022, and the 14th-toughest in 2021.

Strength of schedule is also very fluid. Let’s look at last year’s team, for example.

At one point in the season, the Chiefs had the most difficult schedule in the league, according to TeamRankings.com. By the time the season was over, however, their strength of schedule was 10th. When the Super Bowl concluded, it was 14th.

Cherry-picking stats also plays a role in how strength of schedule can be manipulated. Warren Sharp, who in his terms invents "custom, predictive NFL analytics & visualized data," tweeted out a strength of schedule graphic detailing the toughest lineups through the first four weeks of 2026.

Weeks 1-4 NFL Strength of Schedule (pictured)



the NFL protected the Chiefs MASSIVELY to help them until Patrick Mahomes returns



the NFL gave the Chiefs the #1 easiest schedule Weeks 1-4



DEN, IND, MIA, LVR



only 1 team is expected to have a winning record this year pic.twitter.com/yYhTfVfPyD — Warren Sharp (@SharpFootball) May 15, 2026

The Chiefs have the easiest, but that’s what you get when you play the Indianapolis Colts, Miami Dolphins and Las Vegas Raiders in three out of the four games.

And to be honest, you’d expect an “easier schedule” for the Chiefs in 2026 because of their finish in the division. This is the first time since 2008 the Chiefs will be playing a third-place schedule. As for the past nine seasons, the team has been playing the typically division-winning slate.

This year, the two third-place AFC teams the Chiefs will face are the Colts and Cincinnati Bengals, who both have bottom-five strength of schedules by the NFL’s opponent win percentage metric. The Colts have a tougher schedule than K.C., according to Carl’s data.

With the Bengals and Colts likely to be in the postseason hunt again, this third-place draw may be more demanding than it appears on paper.

Noting travel miles and comparing rest days

It’s no secret that the Chiefs have played plenty of games since quarterback Patrick Mahomes took over. His 21 playoff games are essentially an extra season and a quarter added to his body.

Mahomes, defensive tackle Chris Jones, tight end Travis Kelce and the coaching staff have certainly all felt that strain. It’s often easy to forget the human element.

In 2025, the Chiefs were done no favors after falling short of a three-peat. According to Bookies' Bill Speros, the Chiefs traveled 21,695 miles for their eight 2025 away games, ranking in the top 10. That included a season-opening trip to Brazil that had less than ideal logistics.

This year is a different story.

K.C. falls to 17th with 18,401 miles on the docket. Not having an international game certainly helps with the total and is most certainly a welcome change for a team that's traveled over 20k miles in two of the last four seasons.

After traveling to Brazil last year and Germany in 2023, the longest trip the Chiefs will take is to Seattle to take on the defending champion Seahawks.

When talking about miles traveled, the next things that come up are rest and rest advantages.

In 2025, the Chiefs had a plus-two net rest advantage, while in 2024, they had a plus-five. That doesn’t necessarily tell the whole story.

The 2024 Chiefs played on six different days of the week, missing only Tuesday. They had a Black Friday game, a Christmas Day matchup and multiple short-rest windows, including playing three games in 11 days. That came with an early Week 6 bye, contributing to the grind of a season that ended with more postseason contests.

It didn’t stop the following year, as the schedule was headlined by a league-high seven prime-time games, including facing the Los Angeles Chargers in Brazil in Week 1, hitting the road for Thanksgiving and being home for Christmas. A Week 10 bye was a nice consolation, but the schedule featured a grueling 10-game stretch against prior-year playoff clubs.

You can’t talk about rest without acknowledging bye weeks. The NFL season is a slog and historically, the Chiefs have mostly had favorable, late-season byes during the Mahomes era.

Last October, ESPN’s Jeremy Fowler wrote a story detailing the competitive implications for NFL teams facing Week 5 and Week 6 bye weeks. Fowler uses the Pittsburgh Steelers, Green Bay Packers, Atlanta Falcons, Chicago Bears, Minnesota Vikings and Houston Texans from 2025.

Many teams prefer a mid-to-late-season bye, as an early one forces them to evaluate their identity before they've played enough to truly establish one.

Ultimately, an early bye week is a double-edged sword. It provides an opportunity for coaching staffs to make changes quickly, but it also creates a long-term disadvantage by creating an exhausting 13-week gauntlet leading into the postseason.

For the Mahomes Chiefs, they’ve had a Week 12 or Week 10 bye three times, one Week 8 bye and one Week 6 bye.

This year, the Chiefs were handed the shortest straw with a league-earliest Week 5 bye that also comes with a net negative 1.5 rest differential for the season. That early break arrives on the heels of back-to-back road trips to Miami and Las Vegas.

In the two seasons the Mahomes Chiefs had a bye before Week 10, they won the Super Bowl in 2022 and lost in the Super Bowl in 2024.

The Chiefs open with the Denver Broncos this year, and their second meeting with their biggest competition in the division comes in Week 8 rather than later on. K.C. faces a brutal stretch from Thanksgiving to the end of the calendar year.

The last two matchups before the calendar turns are thankfully at home but are against two playoff contenders in the New England Patriots and a short week to the San Francisco 49ers.

Standalone games versus playing in primetime

Mahomes may be the biggest draw in the NFL, so the Chiefs have played a bonkers amount of prime-time and standalone games since he’s been at the helm.

Since 2018, the Chiefs have logged 49 appearances in prime-time or standalone windows, posting a killer 33-16 record in those matchups. That massive slate breaks down to 22 Sunday Night Football games, 12 on Monday Night Football, eight on Thursday Night Football, three on Christmas Day, two International games, a Thanksgiving game and a Black Friday game.

With Mahomes starting, the team hasn’t played fewer than five prime-time games in a season. 2026 is no different, kicking off with Monday Night Football in Week 1 and Sunday Night Football in Week 2 against the Broncos and Colts, respectively.

In Week 7, they travel to Seattle for Sunday Night Football before waiting a whole four weeks to get back-to-back standalone games: Thanksgiving night in Buffalo and the next week in L.A. to take on the Rams for Thursday Night Football. Lastly, the Chiefs will host the Patriots for Monday Night Football in Week 15.

In total, the Chiefs are scheduled for six standalone games, but that can change. The league introduced "flexible scheduling" back in 2006, a move intended to ensure Sunday windows featured premier matchups and allowed breakout squads to earn a national stage.

Fast forward to 2026, and that flexibility now extends across Sunday, Monday, and Thursday, giving the NFL more control than ever before.

These flexing protocols come into play during several specific windows. For Sunday Night Football, the NFL can shift up to two games from Weeks 5-10 and have full flexibility after that. The newest Monday Night Football flex powers are active during the final six weeks of the season.

Even Thursday Night Football is in the mix, with the league able to swap twice in Weeks 13-17.

Basically, the NFL can grab a juicy Sunday afternoon game and bump it up to a prime slot, thus kicking the original game to the afternoon. The league can’t just flip a switch whenever it wants, though. There are “time limits” to follow.

For most of the Sunday night and late-season Monday flexes (Weeks 5-13 for SNF,12-17 for MNF), the NFL has to give everyone at least 12 days’ notice before announcing which game is moving where.

When it comes to the last few Sunday night games (Weeks 14-17), the turnaround gets super fast, requiring a six-day notice. Thursday Night Football needs at least 21 days for swaps.

That's what actually matters from the 2026 Chiefs schedule.

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