Chiefs Make First Significant Salary-Cap Move
In this story:
KANSAS CITY, Mo. – The first three times the Chiefs restructured the contract of Patrick Mahomes, they answered with Super Bowl berths.
But despite finishing 6-11 in 2025, Kansas City has made the same move to kick off a fourth consecutive offseason.
Per Jason Fitzgerald from Over the Cap, Kansas City created $43.56 million in salary-cap space this week. To get there, the Chiefs changed $54.45 million of the quarterback’s 2026 compensation from salary to signing bonus. The kick-the-can move has future implications, though.
“Mahomes’ salary cap number in each of the next four seasons will now rise by $10.89 million per year,” Fitzgerald wrote Wednesday morning. “His cap number for 2027 will now be over $85 million. While Mahomes is under contract to the Chiefs through 2031 it is likely that the team will look at extending him or making a major modification to his contract by 2028.”
Long-term plan was in place when contract conceived
Fitzgerald noted that Kansas City’s long-term plan with Mahomes included a bit of a different strategy prior to this restructure. What made the earlier moves different was shifting dollars ahead from the 2028 and 2029 years – in order to keep his compensation aligned with other league contracts.
However, the bill comes due for the Chiefs in two years.
“His salary drops significantly in 2028,” Fitzgerald noted, “so another change is likely. Mahomes had signed a shocking 10-year contract extension with the Chiefs in 2020, the type of contract which had not been seen in at least 20 years and has not been seen since.”
The Chiefs and Mahomes engineered that contract, a 10-year, $450 million deal consummated in July of 2020, to make these types of adjustments. Mahomes has never shied away from requests to change the deal in order to help the Chiefs sign players they need to win.
Last year, according to Over the Cap, Mahomes altered his $47.745 million due in game checks to an accelerated bonus. That decision dropped the quarterback’s cap hit by nearly $40 million.
Next moves on chess board
After this week’s move, the Chiefs are now as estimated $11 million over the projected salary cap. The next moves they’re expected to make, in order to be in compliance with the 2026 cap by the March 11 deadline, include a similar contract restructure for All-Pro defensive tackle Chris Jones.
The Chiefs also are expected to release several veterans with high cap numbers, perhaps tackle Jawaan Taylor and defensive end Mike Danna. Linebacker Drue Tranquill and cornerback Kristian Fulton also could be cap casualties in the next three weeks.
Attention, Chiefs Kingdom: We’ll be all over the combine soon enough, so in the meantime, why not combine your best source for news with your best in-depth analysis? Be sure to register for our FREE newsletter with the latest info headed your way each morning … SIGN UP HERE NOW.
Loading recommendations... Please wait while we load personalized content recommendations
Since his freshman year at the University of Colorado, Zak Gilbert has worked 30 years in sports, including 18 NFL seasons. He's spent time with four NFL teams, serving as head of communications for both the Raiders and Browns. A veteran of nine Super Bowls, he most recently worked six seasons in the NFL's New York league office. He now serves as the Kansas City Chiefs Beat Writer On SIFollow zaksgilbert