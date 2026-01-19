Divisional Playoffs Had 6 Degrees of Chiefs Separation
KANSAS CITY, Mo. – The Chiefs weren’t involved in the NFL’s divisional playoffs for the first time since 2017, Patrick Mahomes’ rookie season.
But the Chiefs were still there, like second-degree connections on LinkedIn. Here are six of them.
L.A. Rams at Chicago
1-Chilly receptions
- The Bears hosted the NFL’s coldest kickoff (19 degrees, 7-degree wind chill) since Kansas City’s wild-card win over the Dolphins in the 2023 playoffs. That day, Jan. 13, 2024, the temperature was minus-4, with wind chills as cold as minus-27). Kansas City won, 26-7, in the fourth-coldest game in NFL history.
2-Thuney comfortable at left tackle
- All-Pro guard Joe Thuney started for Chicago at left tackle, his first game at the position since Super Bowl 59 with Kansas City. Thuney had to move to tackle because Ozzy Trapilo sustained a patellar tendon injury – the same injury that ended Josh Simmons’ college career – and is out for the season.
- Thuney started six games late in the season for Kansas City, including all three playoff contests, at left tackle. Kingsley Suamataia, who opened the 2024 campaign at left tackle, wound up starting all 17 games in 2025 for the Chiefs in Thuney’s former position, left guard.
Houston at New England
3-Patriots back in AFC championship
Former Chiefs linebacker Mike Vrabel advanced the Patriots to the AFC championship game for the first time since 2018, when Bill Belichick and Tom Brady beat the Chiefs at Arrowhead Stadium to advance to their last Super Bowl together.
4-Patriots, Chiefs have dominated AFC for 15 years
The Patriots combined with Kansas City to extend an amazing NFL streak. For a 15th consecutive AFC title game, either the Patriots or Chiefs will participate. The last time neither team appeared in the contest was the 2010 season, when Pittsburgh beat the New York Jets.
San Francisco at Seattle
5-The need for Rashid speed
- Rashid Shaid opened the floodgates by returning the opening kickoff 95 yards for a Seahawks touchdown, first blood in Seattle’s 41-6 victory. The last time an NFL player returned a game-opening kick for a postseason touchdown was Kansas City’s Knile Davis, a 105-yard score at Houston in the 2015 wild-card playoffs.
- The 30-0 win was the only shutout in Andy Reid’s Chiefs career until Kansas City beat the Raiders, 31-0, on Oct. 19 this season.
Buffalo at Denver
6-Mecole Hardman ran familiar play
Buffalo got on the board in the first quarter with the same play the Chiefs used to win Super Bowl 58 in overtime against San Francisco: A short pass to Mecole Hardman. It was actually the last time Hardman touched a football in a playoff game, a 3-yard reception from Mahomes. After leaving the Chiefs following the 2024 season, Hardman wound up in Buffalo and was elevated from the practice squad the day before the game.
Zak Gilbert has worked 30 years in sports, including 18 NFL seasons. He's spent time with four NFL teams, serving as head of communications for both the Raiders and Browns. A veteran of nine Super Bowls, he most recently worked six seasons in the NFL's New York league office. He now serves as the Kansas City Chiefs Beat Writer On SI