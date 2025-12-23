What Early Chiefs Injury Report Means For Christmas Day

KANSAS CITY, Mo. – The Chiefs have an opportunity to throw a wrench into Denver’s Christmas plans, but Kansas City won’t have its best tools.

With the Broncos due in town on Christmas night (Thursday Night Football, 7:15 p.m. CT, Prime Video, NBC/KSHB-TV, Channel 41, 96.5 The Fan), both teams issued early injury reports on Monday.

Oct 19, 2025; Kansas City, Missouri, USA; Kansas City Chiefs wide receiver Nikko Remigio (81) and wide receiver Tyquan Thornton (80) and wide receiver Rashee Rice (4) celebrate after a touchdown during the first half against the Las Vegas Raiders at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jay Biggerstaff-Imagn Images | Jay Biggerstaff-Imagn Images

In an estimation of what would’ve happened had the team practiced, the Chiefs listed wide receivers Rashee Rice and Tyquan Thornton as did not practice. Both players remain in the concussion protocol after sitting out Sunday’s loss against the Titans.

Additionally on Monday, Jaylen Watson was listed as did not practice. He sustained a groin injury during Sunday’s 26-9 loss at Tennessee. With Trent McDuffie (knee) also a DNP, the Chiefs would’ve been without two starting cornerbacks had they practiced Monday.

Dec 21, 2025; Nashville, Tennessee, USA; Kansas City Chiefs linebacker Nick Bolton (32) and cornerback Jaylen Watson (35) tackle Tennessee Titans wide receiver Van Jefferson (11) during the first half at Nissan Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Steve Roberts-Imagn Images | Steve Roberts-Imagn Images

Positive report on offensive linemen

In good news, guard Trey Smith (ankle) was estimated as a full participant. The Pro Bowler sprained his ankle in two places Nov. 23 but returned to the lineup in Tennessee. He appeared to aggravate the injury during the game but appears on track to start Thursday.

Same with starting defensive tackle Derrick Nnadi (illness), who would’ve returned to practice Monday after missing Sunday’s loss.

Aug 22, 2025; Kansas City, Missouri, USA; Kansas City Chiefs guard Jaylon Moore (77) and guard C.J. Hanson (61) at the line of scrimmage against the Chicago Bears during the game at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Denny Medley-Imagn Images | Denny Medley-Imagn Images

Meanwhile, tackle Jaylon Moore (knee) was estimated as a limited participant. A veteran who’s started several games at both left and right tackle this season, Moore injured his knee Dec. 14 in the loss to the Chargers and sat out Sunday against the Titans.

Moore could be in line to return to the lineup on Thursday. Rookie Esa Pole, who had a difficult game on Sunday, might begin the game on the bench. The Chiefs estimated him on Monday as full participation with a knee injury.

Moore if healthy enough to start also could replace Chu Godrick, who got his first NFL start on Sunday, at right tackle.

Aug 9, 2025; Glendale, Arizona, USA; Kansas City Chiefs offensive tackle Chukwuebuka Godrick (72) against the Arizona Cardinals during a preseason NFL game at State Farm Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images | Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images

Broncos update

Denver listed three starters as did not practice on its estimated report Monday: inside linebacker Dre Greenlaw (hamstring), center Luke Wattenberg (shoulder) and wide receiver Pat Bryant (concussion).

Placed on a backboard and taken by ambulance to a hospital late in Denver’s loss to Jacksonville on Sunday, Bryant reportedly had movement in extremities and is expected to recover. Whether he returns in time for Thursday’s game is highly doubtful.

Wattenberg’s injury is something to monitor, especially during the week’s most extensive practice on Tuesday.

Dec 7, 2025; Paradise, Nevada, USA; Denver Broncos center Luke Wattenberg (60) prepares to snap the ball against the Las Vegas Raiders during the first half at Allegiant Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images | Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

