Good, Bad and Worse From Chiefs’ Loss in Tennessee

NASHVILLE, Tenn. – If last Sunday was the worst day for the Chiefs’ franchise in 13 years, the team’s Week 16 loss at Nissan Stadium might’ve been worse. The only good news is that more people will remember last week.

Snake-bitten since Thanksgiving, the Chiefs suffered another debilitating first-drive injury. This time, it was Gardner Minshew, the quarterback making his first start since Patrick Mahomes’ season ended last week.

In a 26-9 setback against the lowly Titans (3-12), who snapped an 11-game home losing streak, the Chiefs had arguably their worst offensive day in a game they were trying to win during the 13-year Andy Reid era.

The sort-of good

Other than Chris Oladokun’s effort with zero practice reps -- leading the Chiefs to points on three of his first four drives, including a missed field goal by Harrison Butker – there honestly wasn’t anything positive worth remembering about Sunday. With a ninth loss, Kansas City did get closer to the top of the draft, however.

The really bad

Kansas City’s luck. Starting in the Thanksgiving loss at Dallas, injuries struck the Chiefs’ offensive line like a Cat 5 hurricane. Injuries have plagued the starting quarterbacks in each of the last two games, reportedly leading the Chiefs to fear they’ve lost a second starter to an ACL in as many weeks.

Chiefs QB Gardner Minshew likely suffered a torn ACL in his left knee against the Titans today, sources tell Chiefs Digest. He will undergo an MRI to confirm.



Patrick Mahomes and Gardner Minshew suffering torn left ACLs in back-to-back games is crazy bad luck. — Matt Derrick (@mattderrick) December 21, 2025

Chris Jones said after the game that despite the stunning circumstances of losing starters in consecutive weeks, the defense still had to do its job.

“It's always unfortunate to just lose a player,” Jones said, “but we're talking about a quarterback who facilitates the ball on our team. It’s definitely an unprecedented situation that I’ve never been a part of.

“But as Coach Reid said, we work with who we got, and we just keep it moving. Defense, we always have the pressure on us to stop them, give our offense the ball in good field situation, and get off the field on third down. So, today it was no different.”

Tennessee entered the game dead last in third-down offense (31.1-percent conversion rate). Kansas City allowed the Titans to convert at a 52.9-percent clip, Tennessee’s season high.

The Chiefs’ offense, meanwhile, was just 1-for-9 (11.1 percent) on third downs.

The especially ugly

Ignore for a minute the Chiefs’ nine points, 133 yards of total offense and nine first downs, or their 10 penalties and allowing a safety. Instead, focus on the big-picture perspective of a ninth loss and what it means for the franchise.

Prior to Sunday, Andy Reid had coached 385 games on the Chiefs’ sideline before losing a ninth game in a season. It ensures his first losing record as an NFL head coach since his final year with the Eagles, 2012.

But after the game, Reid credited his players for leading the team to 12 consecutive winning seasons, and said the team can benefit from a spur in its ribs.

“Yeah, nobody likes to lose in this business,” said Reid. “But my hat goes off to the guys that put together all these years. That's part of it. We can learn from it, and need to do that going forward. So, sometimes a good kick in the tail helps coaches and players.”

