Chiefs Earn 4 Pro Bowl Nods

KANSAS CITY, Mo. – While several impressive Chiefs streaks crashed in disappointing fashion this season, four notable strings continued on Tuesday morning.

The NFL named tight end Travis Kelce, defensive tackle Chris Jones, center Creed Humphrey and guard Trey Smith as Pro Bowlers on Tuesday.

All four players extended streaks of Pro Bowl seasons.

Dec 21, 2025; Nashville, Tennessee, USA; Kansas City Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce (87) takes the field before a game against the Tennessee Titans at Nissan Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Steve Roberts-Imagn Images | Steve Roberts-Imagn Images

Among AFC leaders

Despite a 6-9 record, only three other AFC teams had more selections than the Chiefs. Denver and Baltimore had six while the Chargers had five. Seattle from the NFC also had six while the Cowboys, 49ers, Eagles and Lions each had five.

Kelce, 36, leads the way with an 11th consecutive Pro Bowl selection, also his 11th overall. Now in his 13th year out of Cincinnati, the tight end on Sunday became only the second player in NFL history to reach 800 receiving yards in 12 straight seasons. Jerry Rice is the only prior player to accomplish that feat.

Kelce also joined Raiders phenom Brock Bowers as one of two tight ends on the initial AFC roster. Many analysts believe Bowers will emerge to challenge many of Kelce’s marks once the Chiefs’ tight end retires. Kelce this season has 803 yards and five touchdowns on 63 receptions.

Jones until 2025 had never played an NFL season without a playoff berth but his Pro Bowl streak will continue. The defensive tackle earned a seventh consecutive selection on Tuesday (also seventh overall). Now in his 10th season out of Mississippi State, Jones was the team’s only defensive player honored.

Dec 7, 2025; Kansas City, Missouri, USA; Kansas City Chiefs defensive tackle Chris Jones (95) celebrates after a play during the third quarter against the Houston Texans at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Denny Medley-Imagn Images | Denny Medley-Imagn Images

A starter in all 15 games this season, Jones has four sacks, nine tackles for loss and two passes defensed. He joins Jeffery Simmons and Zach Allen as the three defensive tackles on the AFC roster. Simmons in Sunday’s 26-9 win over the Chiefs had two tackles for loss, two passes defensed and a safety.

On the offensive line

Humphrey, who earned his fourth straight and fourth overall Pro Bowl nod, has quickly become the league’s most respected centers. And this season, he’s literally been the anchor of a Kansas City offensive line devastated by injuries. He and guard Kingsley Suamataia are the only Chiefs players to start every game this year on that line.

Nov 23, 2025; Kansas City, Missouri, USA; KKansas City Chiefs center Creed Humphrey (52) on field against the Indianapolis Colts during the game at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Denny Medley-Imagn Images | Denny Medley-Imagn Images

Now in his fifth season out of Oklahoma, Humphrey hasn’t missed a start since the Chiefs drafted him in 2021, a streak that will reach 97 (including playoffs) when Kansas City hosts Denver on Christmas night (7:15 p.m. CT, Prime Video, NBC/KSHB-TV, Channel 41, 96.5 The Fan).

Sep 14, 2025; Kansas City, Missouri, USA; Kansas City Chiefs guard Trey Smith (65) at the line of scrimmage against the Philadelphia Eagles during the game at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Denny Medley-Imagn Images | Denny Medley-Imagn Images

Smith, who’s known Humphrey since high school, garnered his second straight and second overall Pro Bowl selection. The veteran right guard has battled injuries for the first time in his career this season, a lower-back issue that hit him in October, and a painful ankle injury sustained Nov. 23 when his teammate rolled up on him while blocking.

The Chiefs also earned three alternate Pro Bowl selections on Tuesday: Quarterback Patrick Mahomes, cornerback Trent McDuffie and linebacker Nick Bolton.

