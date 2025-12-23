Chiefs Earn 4 Pro Bowl Nods
In this story:
KANSAS CITY, Mo. – While several impressive Chiefs streaks crashed in disappointing fashion this season, four notable strings continued on Tuesday morning.
The NFL named tight end Travis Kelce, defensive tackle Chris Jones, center Creed Humphrey and guard Trey Smith as Pro Bowlers on Tuesday.
All four players extended streaks of Pro Bowl seasons.
Among AFC leaders
Despite a 6-9 record, only three other AFC teams had more selections than the Chiefs. Denver and Baltimore had six while the Chargers had five. Seattle from the NFC also had six while the Cowboys, 49ers, Eagles and Lions each had five.
Kelce, 36, leads the way with an 11th consecutive Pro Bowl selection, also his 11th overall. Now in his 13th year out of Cincinnati, the tight end on Sunday became only the second player in NFL history to reach 800 receiving yards in 12 straight seasons. Jerry Rice is the only prior player to accomplish that feat.
Kelce also joined Raiders phenom Brock Bowers as one of two tight ends on the initial AFC roster. Many analysts believe Bowers will emerge to challenge many of Kelce’s marks once the Chiefs’ tight end retires. Kelce this season has 803 yards and five touchdowns on 63 receptions.
Jones until 2025 had never played an NFL season without a playoff berth but his Pro Bowl streak will continue. The defensive tackle earned a seventh consecutive selection on Tuesday (also seventh overall). Now in his 10th season out of Mississippi State, Jones was the team’s only defensive player honored.
A starter in all 15 games this season, Jones has four sacks, nine tackles for loss and two passes defensed. He joins Jeffery Simmons and Zach Allen as the three defensive tackles on the AFC roster. Simmons in Sunday’s 26-9 win over the Chiefs had two tackles for loss, two passes defensed and a safety.
On the offensive line
Humphrey, who earned his fourth straight and fourth overall Pro Bowl nod, has quickly become the league’s most respected centers. And this season, he’s literally been the anchor of a Kansas City offensive line devastated by injuries. He and guard Kingsley Suamataia are the only Chiefs players to start every game this year on that line.
Now in his fifth season out of Oklahoma, Humphrey hasn’t missed a start since the Chiefs drafted him in 2021, a streak that will reach 97 (including playoffs) when Kansas City hosts Denver on Christmas night (7:15 p.m. CT, Prime Video, NBC/KSHB-TV, Channel 41, 96.5 The Fan).
Smith, who’s known Humphrey since high school, garnered his second straight and second overall Pro Bowl selection. The veteran right guard has battled injuries for the first time in his career this season, a lower-back issue that hit him in October, and a painful ankle injury sustained Nov. 23 when his teammate rolled up on him while blocking.
The Chiefs also earned three alternate Pro Bowl selections on Tuesday: Quarterback Patrick Mahomes, cornerback Trent McDuffie and linebacker Nick Bolton.
Don’t touch that website, Chiefs Kingdom; you’ve located the Internet’s No. 1 Chiefs coverage. And, register for a completely FREE newsletter, the best information delivered every day. SIGN UP HERE NOW.
Since his freshman year at the University of Colorado, Zak Gilbert has worked 30 years in sports, including 18 NFL seasons. He's spent time with four NFL teams, serving as head of communications for both the Raiders and Browns. A veteran of nine Super Bowls, he most recently worked six seasons in the NFL's New York league office. He now serves as the Kansas City Chiefs Beat Writer On SIFollow zaksgilbert