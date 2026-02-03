Positions Chiefs Should Not Address Via Free Agency

This will be an uncomfortable offseason for the Kansas City Chiefs to navigate, as the team is coming off a 6-11 season, which resulted in missing the playoffs for the first time since 2014.

Obviously, that was a disappointing development for an organization that has won multiple Super Bowls in recent memory with Patrick Mahomes at quarterback. Speaking of Mahomes, the 30-year-old quarterback suffered a torn ACL late in Week 15, putting his status for the start of the 2026 season in doubt.

Dec 14, 2025; Kansas City, Missouri, USA; Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes (15) scrambles against Los Angeles Chargers linebacker Khalil Mack (52) during the second half at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jay Biggerstaff-Imagn Images | Jay Biggerstaff-Imagn Images

That has complicated an already pivotal offseason for the Chiefs, as they are $54.5 million over the cap. If it were known for certain that Mahomes would miss a large portion of next season, Kansas City could take its lumps and retool the roster for 2027 and beyond. However, Mahomes has the mindset that he will be ready for the first game of next season. So, the Chiefs' front office will most likely continue on course and construct a roster that can compete in 2026.

That process starts in free agency , which Kansas City cannot partake in until it works under the cap. That being said, here are a few positions the Chiefs should not address via free agency.

Linebacker

Oct 27, 2025; Kansas City, Missouri, USA; Kansas City Chiefs linebacker Nick Bolton (32) defends during the first half against the Washington Commanders at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jay Biggerstaff-Imagn Images | Jay Biggerstaff-Imagn Images

Last offseason, Kansas City re-signed Nick Bolton to a three-year, $45 million contract, which included $30 million guaranteed. The 25-year-old linebacker is a $19.2 million cap hit next season, and with him in the fold, the Chiefs should not go after either an aging or expensive option at the position.

Yes, Leo Chenal is a pending free agent, and Drue Tranquill could be a cap casualty, but even if both players depart Kansas City this offseason, the Chiefs can pair Bolton with Jeffrey Bassa, who was a fifth-round pick in the 2025 NFL Draft.

Secondary

Sep 15, 2024; Kansas City, Missouri, USA; Kansas City Chiefs cornerback Trent McDuffie (22) celebrates with cornerback Jaylen Watson (35) after a play against the Cincinnati Bengals during the first half at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Denny Medley-Imagn Images | Denny Medley-Imagn Images

Kansas City could lose several starters in the secondary in free agency, including Jaylen Watson and Bryan Cook. Additionally, Trent McDuffie is a trade candidate this offseason. However, General Manager Brett Veach drafted each of these players, showing his knack for identifying talent at cornerback and safety.

Since that is the case, expect the Chiefs to address this potential need in the draft and continue their track record of developing marquee players in the secondary.

Tight End

Dec 25, 2025; Kansas City, Missouri, USA; Kansas City Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce (87) reacts during the second half against the Denver Broncos at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jay Biggerstaff-Imagn Images | Jay Biggerstaff-Imagn Images

Travis Kelce is considering retirement and is currently not under contract for next season. Most of the available tight ends on the open market consist of aging players. The only one under the age of 30 is Kyle Pitts, who is still only 26 years old.

The Atlanta Falcons' tight end is an intriguing player for teams needing a tight end, but a) he could be franchise tagged, and b) if he is not, Pitts will command an expensive contract. The Chiefs are better off either re-signing Kelce to a one-year deal and/or drafting a tight end.