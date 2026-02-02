Chiefs Had More Than 1 Unsung Hero Despite Down Year

KANSAS CITY, Mo. – Sometimes in life, people complain when circumstances don’t work in their favor.

Nick Bolton is not one of those people. The Chiefs’ linebacker suited up in Week 18 like it was his first game of the year. In that last game, however, his goal was to help his team in 2026.

Dec 21, 2025; Nashville, Tennessee, USA; Kansas City Chiefs linebacker Nick Bolton (32) tackles Tennessee Titans running back Tyjae Spears (2) short of the goal line during the second half at Nissan Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Steve Roberts-Imagn Images | Steve Roberts-Imagn Images

“I just wanted to have some things that we can kind of bring with us into next year,” Bolton said the day after the season ended, “have some confidence for some young guys that have been playing with us. Just to kind of build them to get to OTAs and training camp, into next season.

“So, it was definitely big for me to go out there, be out there with those guys. The rooms change year to year … So, I take that to heart, and just want to go out there and compete with the guys, pushing our defense. We kind of grew up together in a way, so I just want to be out there with those guys as much as I can.”

Unsung hero, defense

That’s just one reason why Bolton was listed as the Chiefs’ unsung hero by NFL.com writer Kevin Patra last week.

“The stud linebacker might get shine during prime-time broadcasts,” Patra wrote, “but he has yet to earn a Pro Bowl nod in five years helping anchor Steve Spagnuolo's defense. In 2025, Bolton led the Chiefs with 154 tackles while compiling 10 tackles for loss, a sack, an interception and 23 QB pressures, fourth-most among linebackers, per PFF.

Oct 19, 2025; Kansas City, Missouri, USA; Kansas City Chiefs defensive end George Karlaftis (56) and linebacker Nick Bolton (32) tackle Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Geno Smith (7) during the second quarter of the game at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Denny Medley-Imagn Images | Denny Medley-Imagn Images

“For stretches, Bolton was the Chiefs' run defense. He created a team-high 17 run stuffs on the season, according to NGS, and opponents generated 3.9 yards per carry on his 437 run snaps. When Bolton left the field, the Chiefs' run defense allowed 8.2 YPC.”

The first to come to mind, Bolton wasn’t the only unsung hero during a disappointing 6-11 campaign. The other literally centered the team, no doubt preventing an even more disappointing finish.

Sep 28, 2025; Kansas City, Missouri, USA; Kansas City Chiefs center Creed Humphrey (52) warms up against the Baltimore Ravens prior to a game at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Denny Medley-Imagn Images | Denny Medley-Imagn Images

Creed Humphrey

Patrick Mahomes earned team MVP honors in a vote of his teammates, but Humphrey was the rock on the offense. The Chiefs’ only first-team All-Pro, Humphrey started every game at center.

Selected with Bolton as part of Brett Veach’s stellar 2021 class, Humphrey enjoyed one of his best career seasons. Humphrey in 2025 ranked first among 40 NFL centers in overall blocking and pass blocking, according to Pro Football Focus. He ranked second in run blocking.

Nov 23, 2025; Kansas City, Missouri, USA; KKansas City Chiefs center Creed Humphrey (52) on field against the Indianapolis Colts during the game at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Denny Medley-Imagn Images | Denny Medley-Imagn Images

But Humphrey is so much more than blocking statistics.

“He's a leader, man,” Mahomes said Dec. 3. “He knows what it takes in order to go out there and have success, and he pushes other guys to match that level. A great, great person, but a great football player and a great leader on this team. And I'm glad that's the guy that's going to lead on that offensive line.”

Chiefs Kingdom, welcome to Super Bowl week – but you don’t have to wait to Sunday. You’ve found your winner right here with OnSI. And, don’t miss a FREE newsletter with the latest information emailed every morning … SIGN UP HERE NOW.