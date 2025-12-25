Chiefs Elevate 2 Players in Advance of Christmas Night Game

KANSAS CITY, Mo. – Like shops in a resort town, the NFL is open for business on Christmas.

And hours before kickoff against Denver on Thursday (7:15 p.m. CT, Prime Video, NBC/KSHB-TV, Channel 41, 96.5 The Fan), the Chiefs completed some transactions.

Kansas City has elevated from its practice squad wide receiver Jason Brownlee and tackle Matt Waletzko, a pair of journeymen who could be called into service against the Broncos.

Kansas City Chiefs receiver Jason Brownlee (89) celebrates his touchdown against the Arizona Cardinals during their preseason game at State Farm Stadium on Aug. 9, 2025. | Joe Rondone/The Republic / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Two productive wideouts shut down

The Chiefs on Wednesday shut down wide receivers Rashee Rice and Tyquan Thornton, placing both players on injured reserve with concussions.

A 6-3, 202-pound receiver out of Southern Miss, Brownlee initially joined the Chiefs as a practice-squad signing during the 2024 playoffs. He flashed a lot of potential during training camp and early in the preseason, earning one of the final spots on the team’s initial 53-man roster.

Aug 10, 2024; East Rutherford, New Jersey, USA; New York Jets wide receiver Jason Brownlee (16) catches a touchdown pass during the first half as Washington Commanders cornerback Chigozie Anusiem (23) defends at MetLife Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Vincent Carchietta-Imagn Images | Vincent Carchietta-Imagn Images

While he didn’t catch a pass and was targeted only once, Brownlee played in five of the Chiefs’ first six games with Rice suspended. The Chiefs released Brownlee when Rice returned in Week 7. Resigned to the practice squad, Brownlee is well acquainted with the Chiefs’ offense. His last NFL reception was Dec. 28, 2023, as a member of the Jets, in a loss at Cleveland.

A 6-8, 305-pound tackle out of North Dakota, Waletzko figures to again serve as the team’s swing tackle this week. Elevated from the practice squad last week in Tennessee, he was the only active Chiefs player that didn’t play.

Aug 12, 2023; Arlington, Texas, USA; Dallas Cowboys offensive tackle Matt Waletzko (79) in game action in the game against the Jacksonville Jaguars at AT&T Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Tim Heitman-Imagn Images | Tim Heitman-Imagn Images

Swing tackle

Waletzko, who signed a practice-squad deal with the Chiefs Dec. 3, has 11 games of NFL experience. The Cowboys selected him in the fifth round of the 2022 draft and until this season, he’d spent his entire career in the Dallas organization. He spent time earlier this season on the Vikings practice squad before joining the Chiefs.

Similar to wide receiver, the Chiefs also are incredibly thin at offensive tackle. They played the final 18 minutes in Dallas on Thanksgiving with backup players at both positions, Wanya Morris replacing Josh Simmons at left tackle and Jayon Moore replacing Jawaan Taylor on the right side.

Dec 14, 2025; Kansas City, Missouri, USA; Kansas City Chiefs offensive tackle Chukwuebuka Godrick (72) reacts during the first half against the Los Angeles Chargers at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jay Biggerstaff-Imagn Images | Jay Biggerstaff-Imagn Images

Then, the following week against Detroit, they lost Morris on the game’s first play, a season-ending knee injury. And after rookie Esa Pole replaced Morris, International Player Pathway product Chu Godrick had to step in the following week to replace Moore at right tackle.

Moore finished the practice week as a full participant and was listed officially as questionable for the game. He was inactive last week at Tennessee.

Chiefs Kingdom, take the points and don’t be shut out. Register for our absolutely FREE newsletter on your beloved team, with analysis and in-depth information every morning. SIGN UP HERE NOW.