Chiefs Make 4 Additional Roster Moves Ahead of Broncos Clash

KANSAS CITY, Mo. – Chris Shea might want to reschedule Christmas with his family.

Brett Veach’s assistant general manager, Shea on Christmas Eve Wednesday was buried in contractual paperwork and transactions related to eight players.

Just 24 hours before the Chiefs kick off with the Broncos on Christmas night (7:15 p.m. CT, Prime Video, NBC/KSHB-TV, Channel 41, 96.5 The Fan), including the four players that landed on injured reserve, here’s the full list of Kansas City roster moves Wednesday:

Dec 15, 2024; Cleveland, Ohio, USA; Kansas City Chiefs safety Nazeeh Johnson (13) and Cleveland Browns wide receiver Elijah Moore (8) go for a pass during the first half at Huntington Bank Field. Mandatory Credit: Ken Blaze-Imagn Images | Ken Blaze-Imagn Images

The full list of moves Wednesday

Cornerback Nazeeh Johnson, activated from injured reserve and added to 53-man roster.

Defensive end Ethan Downs, signed to 53-man roster from practice squad.

Defensive back Melvin Smith, signed to 53-man roster from practice squad.

Linebacker Tyreke Smith, signed to 53-man roster from practice squad.

Cornerback Trent McDuffie, placed on season-ending injured reserve (knee).

Cornerback Jaylen Watson, placed on season-ending injured reserve (groin).

Wide receiver Rashee Rice, placed on season-ending injured reserve (concussion).

Wide receiver Tyquan Thornton, placed on season-ending injured reserve (concussion).

The Chiefs have now placed eight players on injured reserve since Dec. 17, when they officially ended Patrick Mahomes’ season following knee surgery.

A closer look at the four new players

Johnson should get plenty of snaps Thursday night, his first game since the Super Bowl 59 loss to the Eagles. A fourth-year cornerback, Johnson injured his shoulder in the preseason and began the year on injured reserve.

After the team opened his practice window, he’s been practicing with the Chiefs over the past two weeks. They’ll need him against Bo Nix and the Broncos, after placing both starting cornerbacks on injured reserve Wednesday, McDuffie and Watson.

Aug 17, 2025; New Orleans, Louisiana, USA; New Orleans Saints quarterback Spencer Rattler (2) scrambles out he pocket against Jacksonville Jaguars defensive end Ethan Downs (96) during the second half at Caesars Superdome. Mandatory Credit: Stephen Lew-Imagn Images | Stephen Lew-Imagn Images

Downs, a rookie edge rusher out of Oklahoma, is an interesting prospect. The Chiefs obviously liked him during the draft process because they pounced on him when Jacksonville released Downs in the final roster reduction. He’s been on Kansas City’s practice squad since Aug. 28 and could make his NFL debut Thursday.

Seattle selected Tyreke Smith in the fifth round of the 2023 draft out of Ohio State. He played three games as rookie, one with Seattle and two with Atlanta after the Falcons signed him from Seattle’s practice squad. Back with the Seahawks in 2024, he spent the entire season on the practice squad. The Chiefs added him to their practice squad Aug. 28.

Aug 10, 2024; Glendale, Arizona, USA; Arizona Cardinals linebacker Tyreke Smith (50) against the New Orleans Saints during a preseason NFL game at State Farm Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images | Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images

Melvin Smith, like Downs, is a non-drafted rookie. A 6-1, 185-pound cornerback out of Southern Arkansas, he began learning Steve Spagnuolo’s system immediately after the draft, when the Chiefs inked him as a free agent. He also could make his NFL debut on Thursday.

