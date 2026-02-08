Latest Kelce News is Best ‘Sign’ Yet He's Planning Another Chiefs Season

KANSAS CITY, Mo. – A song written by the band Tesla, an M. Night Shyamalan movie starring Mel Gibson and, now, a forthcoming announcement from Travis Kelce.

Signs are everywhere on Super Bowl Sunday as Kelce contemplates returning for his 14th NFL season. The latest came from insider Ian Rapoport.

“The perennial Pro Bowler,” Rapoport wrote Sunday morning, “who had a resurgent 2025 to reassert his place among the game's best despite being 36 years old, has not made a firm decision on his future.

“However, he has been in touch with his team about a potential return and Kansas City wants him back, sources say. The plan is to reconvene after the Super Bowl to finalize a plan that works for both parties.”

Fight for your right

Talk about a party, Kelce’s return would trigger a bash unlike anything at Arrowhead since, well, Eric Bieniemy was Kansas City’s offensive coordinator three years ago.

And now that Bieniemy has returned, could the Chiefs be fighting for their right to party just like old times, with Kelce? Trey Smith dropped another hint this week on Radio Row, explaining how he feels about Kelce.

Smith drops ominous sentence

“Trav’s the man,” Smith said from the Super Bowl Media Center, in an interview with Will Gavin of talkSPORT. “And I love every play, playing with Travis. You’re talking about a guy who brings passion and energy, a guy that's able to rally the troops, man, a guy that, when you watch him battle, it inspires you to go harder. He's a dude I consider a close friend, a guy I care about a lot man.”

And, then, the Chiefs’ Pro Bowl guard dropped this about his teammate.

“I’m excited about him next year, as well. He’s just gonna keep pushing.”

In fairness to Smith, he also said people should respect Kelce’s privacy and allow the tight end the time he needs. He also gave Kelce the ultimate compliment.

“Best to ever do it,” Smith said, correcting Gavin’s assertion that Kelce is simply a top-three tight end. “For me, he is. That’s my guy. Dawg. Straight dawg, man.”

The straight dawg will join an elephant in that room when Kelce connects with Brett Veach, Andy Reid and his agent to discuss his future. The elephant, should Kelce choose to return, is his contract. Kelce’s two-year, $34.25 million contract has expired.

If Patrick Mahomes is going to continue to throw passes in Kelce’s direction, the Chiefs need to fit Kelce into the league’s worst salary-cap situation, agree on length and value and do it all before they contemplate signing other free agents.

“While it'll be no issue for K.C. to get under the cap,” Rapoport wrote, “these gymnastics often take time into March.”

