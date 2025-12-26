Everything Chiefs Said About Kelce’s Potential Arrowhead Sunset

KANSAS CITY, Mo. – Early on, reporters didn’t know exactly how to comprehend Travis Kelce’s postgame press conference Thursday night. His smiling, life-loving self, Kelce hit the room the with levity.

Not exactly what people expected to hear from a future Hall of Famer who might’ve just finished his final career home game.

Watch Travis Kelce discuss below...

So, three questions in, reporters were speechless. It was an interesting moment. But once everyone knew Kelce wasn’t going to address retirement, they adjusted like Steve Spagnuolo at halftime.

His tunnel introduction might’ve been his last, or was it?

“You only get a few of those where you just get to stand there and appreciate 60 to 70,000 Chiefs fans cheering for you,” Kelce said. “So, I always embrace that moment, man. It's fun, and hopefully I got everybody fired up for it.”

Dec 25, 2025; Kansas City, Missouri, USA; Kansas City Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce (87) enters the stadium before the game at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jay Biggerstaff-Imagn Images | Jay Biggerstaff-Imagn Images

During the game, he must’ve fought back extra emotions, or did he?

“Yeah, it's a Christmas game, baby,” he said. “There's a whole lot of emotion, man. You ave everybody in the world watching you. Get to go out there with a guy, a young guy like Chris Oladokun, primetime television. Excited for him, excited for the guys around us, a lot of young guys getting opportunities to taste what this NFL life on a big stage feels like. And I just wanted to get out there and get a win for those guys.”

Surely, all week he must’ve realized Thursday could be his final Arrowhead game, or did he?

“No, the only time it ever crossed my mind,” he said, “is I was driving in the other day and I saw how much the Power Ball was. And I was like, ‘Man, if I could just win that, I wouldn't have to work another day in my life.’ … Honestly, I've been just focused on trying to win football games, man. I'll let that be a decision that I make with my family, friends, the Chiefs organization, when the time comes.”

Dec 25, 2025; Kansas City, Missouri, USA; Kansas City Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce (87) runs the ball at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Denny Medley-Imagn Images | Denny Medley-Imagn Images

He can’t go out like this, especially with Patrick Mahomes fighting to return next season; of course he’s talked to Mahomes, right?

“I haven't talked to him about that,” Kelce added. “I feel like he's going to be the most competitive guy possible in his rehab to get back and hopefully get back by the start of the season. But, obviously, franchise quarterback, you want to be smart with everything like that. But he's going to compete his ass off in the offseason and everything. So, I haven't talked to him about any of that, man. I wish, obviously, this season wouldn't have happened the way it did with him going down.”

Nov 16, 2025; Denver, Colorado, USA; Kansas City Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce (87) celebrates his touchdown with quarterback Patrick Mahomes (15) and tight end Robert Tonyan (85) in the fourth quarter at Empower Field at Mile High. Mandatory Credit: Ron Chenoy-Imagn Images | Ron Chenoy-Imagn Images

Chris Jones, Kelce’s teammate since 2016, surely knows whether Kelce will return, or does he? Was Thursday Kelce’s final home game?

“I hope not,” the defensive tackle said. “Dang. We just have been through so much together, man, and Travis has been a pivotal point of this offense for so long. And, he’s been like a brother, man. To watch Trav go. I hope this isn't the last year. I hope he gives it one more year. Just one more, man, just one more.”

Jan 26, 2025; Kansas City, MO, USA; Kansas City Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce (87) reacts with defensive tackle Chris Jones (95) after the AFC Championship game against the Buffalo Bills at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images | Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images

And Andy Reid, obviously he realized Kelce might be playing his final home game?

“No,” the head coach said. “It was great to see him get a couple of those catches. Those were big, big catches. And we'll talk another time about all that.”

