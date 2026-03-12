The Chiefs' Biggest Roster Holes That Still Haven't Been Addressed
In this story:
Considering what the Kansas City Chiefs' 2026 outlook appeared to be just a few weeks ago, their offseason has provided a glimmer of hope for next season and beyond.
A major reason for that was the haul of draft picks the Chiefs compiled by trading All-Pro cornerback Trent McDuffie to the Los Angeles Rams. Kansas City now owns nine selections in the 2026 NFL Draft, which will allow the front office to infuse cheap assets into a roster that is desperate for depth in multiple areas.
The Chiefs also signed running back Kenneth Walker III to a three-year, $43.05 million contract, which includes $28.7 million in fully guaranteed money. However, Kansas City still has multiple weaknesses to address at some point, either in free agency or the draft.
Secondary
In addition to trading McDuffie, the Chiefs also lost cornerback Jaylen Watson and safety Bryan Cook in free agency. Watson joined McDuffie, signing a three-year, $51 million contract with the Rams, while Cook signed a three-year, $40.25 million deal with the Cincinnati Bengals.
Kansas City signed safety Alohi Gilman to a three-year, $24.75 million contract, which includes $15 million in fully guaranteed money. It is a solid addition, but the Chiefs are losing three starters from last season's secondary, leaving a major void in the defense.
Based on the remaining options in the free agent market, it is difficult to envision general manager Brett Veach electing to sign a cornerback.
The Chiefs should utilize the draft as the avenue to address the cornerback position. With three picks in the fifth round, expect at least one of those selections to be invested in a corner. Depending on how the board falls in the first round, Kansas City could add a premier safety in Caleb Downs.
Pass Rusher
The top free agent pass rushers have come and gone, leaving the Chiefs with uninspiring options to consider. A.J. Epenesa is a legitimate possibility if Veach wants to strengthen the pass rush through free agency. In terms of a trade, Kansas City could target New York Giants' edge rusher Kayvon Thibodeaux, who is apparently on the trade block. If the Chiefs can land the 2022 first-round pick, who is entering the final year of his rookie contract, for a mid-round draft pick, they should take that into consideration.
Drafting a pass rusher also remains on the table, but that will depend on how the board unfolds, specifically in the first half. Ideally, Kansas City would have the opportunity to land one of the top-three edge rushers in this year's draft, which includes Arvell Reese, David Bailey, and Rueben Bain Jr.
Regardless of what the Chiefs ultimately decide, adding a pass rusher is a must, as the team ranked 26th in the NFL with 33 sacks in 2025.
Loading recommendations... Please wait while we load personalized content recommendations
Logan Lazarczyk is a graduate of the University of Missouri-Kansas City, where he earned a Bachelor of Arts in Communication Studies with an emphasis in Journalism. He is our UNC Tar Heels Beat Reporter. Logan joined our team with extensive experience, having previously written and worked for media entities such as USA Today and Union Broadcasting.