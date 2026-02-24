How the Chiefs Can Help Out Their Defense This Offseason

The Kansas City Chiefs regressed on both sides of the ball in 2025, which explains why they were only able to win six games. Despite their offensive regression, there are a lot of things the Chiefs have done in order to give them a brighter outlook for next season. The same cannot be said about their defense.

Keeping Steve Spagnuolo for another year is undoubtedly a win, but he didn't have their defense prepared for another Super Bowl run. The Chiefs released long-time veteran Michael Danna from their roster in order to free up even more cap space. This comes days after they restructured Patrick Mahomes ' contract, which shows the Chiefs are serious about being competitive next season.

2026 NFL Mock Draft

Dec 14, 2025; Kansas City, Missouri, USA; Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes (15) looks to pass against the Los Angeles Chargers during the second quarter at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jay Biggerstaff-Imagn Images | Jay Biggerstaff-Imagn Images

Blake Brockermeyer writes for CBS Sports, and he broke down his mock draft before the combine kicks off later this week. For the Chiefs, he believes it'a wiser choice to address their defense, and they do by taking Keldric Faulk in this mock draft.

"Faulk has ideal size and length, along with the ability to rush from anywhere along the defensive front. His stats don't tell the full story given the attention he drew, but he still finished with 30 hurries. A slippery rusher with a good get-off and excellent hands, he's also solid against the run, showing the ability to set the edge and knock back offensive tackles", said Brockermeyer.

Auburn Tigers defensive end Keldric Faulk (15) blitzes as Auburn Tigers take on Ball State Cardinals at Jordan-Hare Stadium in Auburn, Ala. on Saturday, Sept. 6, 2025. Auburn Tigers defeated Ball State Cardinals 42-3. | Jake Crandall/ Advertiser / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Chris Jones decline has been steady, and with Danna being gone as well, it's clear that the defensive line will be a point of contention for the Chiefs next season. They can help out their defense by taking Faulk, an edge rusher who does more than just get to the quarterback.

It's important to note that Jeremiyah Love is still on the draft board when they make their projected draft pick. It would be a gamble to take Faulk over Love, but there are a lot of running backs available on the market; the same cannot be said about edge rushers, who can do what Faulk can do.

Keldric Faulk is a day 1 dominator on early downs



Teams rarely run the ball at him and when they try, they almost always fail pic.twitter.com/NlZUGPBQ5E — NFL Draft Files (@NFL_DF) January 13, 2026

It's increasingly becoming a prerequisite in the modern-day NFL to have a versatile player on defense in order to find great success, and Faulk can be that for the Chiefs. While he won't give them the same value as a linebacker, an edge rusher could be what their defense needs to bring them back to their former glory.

