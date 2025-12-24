Chiefs Fans React to Latest Arrowhead Stadium Update
The Kansas City Chiefs' 2025 season has been filled with highs and very low lows, and with the recent decision made by Clark Hunt and his family, Arrowhead Stadium will be no more. The iconic stadium has been home to the Chiefs since 1972, but it will be closing its doors come 2031.
- "The announcement came shortly after a council of Kansas lawmakers voted unanimously to allow for sales tax and revenue (STAR) bonds to be issued to cover up to 70% of the cost of the stadium and accompanying mixed-use district. The bonds, which are estimated to be around $2.4 billion, will be paid off with state sales and liquor tax revenues generated in a defined area around it," ESPN's Nate Taylor wrote.
The news is bittersweet, as many fans love the current home of the Chiefs, which features outdoor elements. Hunt has been very vocal on wanting to generate more revenue by hosting events, but without a roof, that limits the stadium's ability to do so. The new home of the franchise will be built in a dome.
- "This will give Chiefs Kingdom a state-of-the-art facility for multiple generations, a building that can last for at least 50 or 60 years. We believe it's the best thing for the region. It will give Kansas City the opportunity to bid on events that we can't host right now, like the Super Bowl, the College Football Playoff and the NCAA Final Fours," Hunt said.
Chiefs Kingdom Reacts
Here are some reactions from Chiefs fans.
The Chiefs host the Denver Broncos on Christmas in what could be Travis Kelce's final game ever playing at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium. With retirement rumors continuing to circle, head coach Andy Reid gave his thoughts on the potential scenario of this Thursday's game being Kelce's last at Arrowhead.
“I don’t know if it is or not. I haven’t talked to him (Travis Kelce). I think his numbers and personality
and the person I think speak for themselves. Phenomenal person (and) great for the community – has
been great for the community. He’s everything you want from a player representing an organization."
The Chiefs will still play at Arrowhead Stadium until their lease with the Truman Sports Complex is up in 2030. The decision was made now so the new stadium would be ready by the time the lease at Arrowhead is up.
