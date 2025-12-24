Chiefs Fans React to Latest Arrowhead Stadium Update

The Kansas City Chiefs' 2025 season has been filled with highs and very low lows, and with the recent decision made by Clark Hunt and his family, Arrowhead Stadium will be no more. The iconic stadium has been home to the Chiefs since 1972, but it will be closing its doors come 2031.

"The announcement came shortly after a council of Kansas lawmakers voted unanimously to allow for sales tax and revenue (STAR) bonds to be issued to cover up to 70% of the cost of the stadium and accompanying mixed-use district. The bonds, which are estimated to be around $2.4 billion, will be paid off with state sales and liquor tax revenues generated in a defined area around it," ESPN's Nate Taylor wrote.

Press box view, Arrowhead Stadium, Bears at Chiefs, Aug. 22, 2025 | Zak Gilbert

The news is bittersweet, as many fans love the current home of the Chiefs, which features outdoor elements. Hunt has been very vocal on wanting to generate more revenue by hosting events, but without a roof, that limits the stadium's ability to do so. The new home of the franchise will be built in a dome.

"This will give Chiefs Kingdom a state-of-the-art facility for multiple generations, a building that can last for at least 50 or 60 years. We believe it's the best thing for the region. It will give Kansas City the opportunity to bid on events that we can't host right now, like the Super Bowl, the College Football Playoff and the NCAA Final Fours," Hunt said.

Nov 8, 2020; Kansas City, Missouri, USA; A general view of the centerfield logo before the game between the Kansas City Chiefs and Carolina Panthers at Arrowhead Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Denny Medley-Imagn Images | Denny Medley-Imagn Images

Chiefs Kingdom Reacts

Here are some reactions from Chiefs fans.

This stadium can never be replicated, not with 4.4 billion dollars, or even 10 billion dollars.



The memories of all the playoff games, the records, and the atmosphere is just next level.



You cannot experience Arrowhead anywhere else. pic.twitter.com/oWsp5VsI4D — fatty patty (@theonlydyl_) December 22, 2025

Arrowhead stadium in 2031 pic.twitter.com/ellqzzUffN — Zach Molzer (@KCmolzer) December 23, 2025

A Salute to #Arrowhead Stadium



After the franchise's move from Dallas in 1963, the #Chiefs had played all of their home games at ancient Kansas City Municipal Stadium.



In 1972, Arrowhead opened.



With its high-tech animated scoreboard and modern bowl design (every seat facing… https://t.co/94Hh9F8Mx7 pic.twitter.com/aTfyw6lgt7 — Kevin Gallagher (@KevG163) December 23, 2025

Speaking as an outsider Arrowhead Stadium was one of the things that made the Chiefs cool long before they were actually cool.



It really is a place like no other. pic.twitter.com/rPstyVM6Fa — Arrowheads Abroad (@KCChiefs_UK) December 22, 2025

My literal first Facebook profile picture was Arrowhead Stadium



Without that atmosphere, I would not have been a sports fan.



Arrowhead gave me a community and life long friends. So grateful for it. pic.twitter.com/tPdevzsgpY — Flippin Chiefs Suck (@bbq_kc) December 22, 2025

Seeing all the classic Arrowhead clips on my timeline the last two days is making me sad about all of this. I'm excited for the potential that the new stadium brings, but losing Arrowhead is more of a bummer than I anticipated now that it's actually real. — John Kurtz (@jlkurtz) December 23, 2025

The Chiefs host the Denver Broncos on Christmas in what could be Travis Kelce's final game ever playing at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium. With retirement rumors continuing to circle, head coach Andy Reid gave his thoughts on the potential scenario of this Thursday's game being Kelce's last at Arrowhead.

“I don’t know if it is or not. I haven’t talked to him (Travis Kelce). I think his numbers and personality

and the person I think speak for themselves. Phenomenal person (and) great for the community – has

been great for the community. He’s everything you want from a player representing an organization."

Oh wow I didn't realize Kansas will own the stadium. Nice! Btw we shouldn't be comparing this deal vs "staying in Arrowhead." KCMO already rejected that. It was this deal or "leave Kansas City." Keeping professional sports is expensive! But worth it (imo). https://t.co/g55e2WLwR1 — Tyler Rains (@tylernrains) December 23, 2025

Wild news about the #Chiefs moving from Arrowhead. That place isn't a stadium, it's a cathedral of football. The loudest on Earth. The history is insane.



After this dynasty run, it's brutal to see it get an end date.



I get it, a new dome means Super Bowls, Final Fours. It's… pic.twitter.com/T0SeQTbRQ4 — dalyss (@dalysshanson) December 22, 2025

The work is just beginning, but we’re excited to bring our vision to life with the State of Kansas in 2031. pic.twitter.com/Ca2QmA9H8n — Kansas City Chiefs (@Chiefs) December 22, 2025

For the longest time, Arrowhead was an awesome building with no history.



Now it’s an iconic stadium that housed a dynasty and a few of the greatest players to ever live.



Not a bad legacy for the old girl — Matt Verderame (@MattVerderame) December 22, 2025

Chiefs moving out of Arrowhead is one of the dumbest decisions ever made. You have a historic franchise with a historic stadium, one of the loudest stadiums in the league, best tailgating in the league. Giving up all of that just to host a Super Bowl a couple of times. SMH — Vikeologist™ (@Vikeologist) December 21, 2025

The Chiefs will still play at Arrowhead Stadium until their lease with the Truman Sports Complex is up in 2030 . The decision was made now so the new stadium would be ready by the time the lease at Arrowhead is up.

