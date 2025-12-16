Chiefs Fill Out Practice Squad With 2 Additions

KANSAS CITY, Mo. – Moving to fill vacancies on their roster created by assorted injuries, the Chiefs have added a pair of players to their practice squad.

Kansas City on Tuesday signed safety Tanner McCalister and guard Nick Broeker, both products of the 2023 draft class. They take the places of offensive lineman C.J. Hanson and safety Mike Edwards, who joined the 53-man roster in recent weeks.

Chiefs have signed guard Nick Broeker and safety Tanner McCalister to the practice squad. They fill the slots vacated by CJ Hanson and Mike Edwards.



No official move yet placing Patrick Mahomes on IR and filling his roster space, which I presumably will be QB Chris Oladokun. — Matt Derrick (@mattderrick) December 16, 2025

They likely aren’t finished, either. As of Tuesday afternoon, the Chiefs have yet to place Patrick Mahomes on season-ending injured reserve, a move that would allow them to sign quarterback Chris Oladokun from the practice squad to the 53-man roster.

The young quarterback, expected to backup Gardner Minshew over the final three contests, made his NFL debut last season, playing one game.

“I’ve got a ton of confidence in Gardner,” Andy Reid said Monday. “I've watched him play for these other teams. He’s started in the league. Our guys have confidence in him.

“And then Chris Oladokun behind him, will work up there. And Chris has been with us for a while, too. I think there are two guys that our guys trust in there, and will play hard for them.”

Injuries have already pressed many of the Chiefs’ younger players into service and, now that Kansas City is officially eliminated from postseason contention for the first time in 11 years, Reid said the team will explore opportunities to capitalize on the last three games.

“Well, most of them are already playing,” he said Monday. “That's the main thing. I've got to see what the injuries are here from this game, and then go from there.

“But most of the young guys are having an opportunity in one phase or another. You only have so many numbers in this thing that you can play with. So, in the NFL, it's not quite like college, where you have 90 guys that you can just pick and choose from.”

McCalister, 25, initially signed with the Cleveland Browns as a non-drafted free agent in 2023 and played in three games as a practice-squad elevation. After signing with the Broncos before the 2024 season, he played in three more games before the team released him.

An Ohio State product, McCalister had three interceptions for the Buckeyes in 2022, when they finished 11-2 and No. 4 in the final polls after a loss to Georgia in the College Football Playoff. He spent this past training camp with the Jets and was a free agent until Tuesday.

Broeker, 25, entered the league as Buffalo’s seventh-round selection in the 2023 draft. Claimed on waivers by Houston, he played three games for the Texans as a rookie and nine in 2024. Signed by Pittsburgh this past offseason, he joined the Cowboys on another waiver claim and spent the preseason there. Buffalo had him on its practice squad much of this season until last week.

He played both left tackle and guard in college at Ole Miss.

Chiefs Kingdom, you’ve found the Internet’s best Chiefs coverage, so keep it right here. Plus, take a second to register for our absolutely FREE newsletter with our in-depth news emailed each day. SIGN UP HERE NOW.