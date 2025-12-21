Final Prediction and Outlook For Chiefs' Clash With Titans

While the Kansas City Chiefs don't have a playoff spot to fight for, they do have their dignity. Going up against a 2-12 Tennessee Titans team in Week 16, a loss would derail all positivity going into 2026. The Titans do have home field advantage, but that hasn't exactly worked in their favor anyway.

In this episode of the Kansas City Chiefs Insider Podcast, we break down the final prediction for the Chiefs vs the Tennessee Titans in Week 16. Chiefs vs Titans Final Prediction and Outlook

Several Chiefs players won't play today, with notable names being Patrick Mahomes , Rashee Rice, Tyquan Thornton, and Drue Tranquill. However, the rookies and younger players have the chance to shine and prove to the organization that they made the right decision in drafting them in the first place.

Rookie wide receiver Jalen Royals has the chance to shine against the Titans, as offensive coordinator Matt Nagy praised the youngster's abilities for the future.

“You want to see more time from him (Jalen Royals), if possible. We’ve been in a position where these wide receivers that we have, we feel very fortunate with the guys that we’ve had for the middle of the season on when Rashee (Rice) came back. Some of it’s a numbers thing for him, and it’s somewhat of a redshirt year in a way."

"He’s practicing hard in practice, but for him, there’s a lot of good stuff there with him, and I’m excited to see what he’s going to do. Whether it’s these next three games and or the future, but yes, it’s going to give some kids an opportunity to maybe get some more time that they wouldn’t have gotten and it’s our job to see that and to give them those chances.”

Steve Spagnuolo only spoke about rookie linebacker Jeffrey Bassa, who will have the opportunity to shine today with Tranquill being ruled out.

“He’s (Jeffrey Bassa) been playing special teams, obviously. We haven’t seen any reason to pull the other guys out. Hopefully, everybody stays healthy, and it doesn’t become an injury thing. But I have a lot of confidence in Jeff (Bassa). I was talking to him the other day. The growth process as a weakside linebacker is just in walkthroughs now. We haven’t seen him in a game, haven’t seen him since preseason, but I’m real hopeful for Jeff going forward.”

