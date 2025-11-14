Why a Former AFC West GM Favors Chiefs in Week 11
The Kansas City Chiefs had the week off and will travel to Denver to take down the red-hot Denver Broncos in a highly anticipated AFC West division matchup. Despite the Chiefs sitting in third place and the Broncos in first, a ton of signs are leaning toward Kansas City in this matchup.
Quarterback Patrick Mahomes has defeated the Broncos 13 times compared to one loss in his career, and the Broncos are coming off a rather unimpressive victory over the Las Vegas Raiders in Week 10, which only adds fuel to that narrative.
But in the eyes of former Raiders general manager Mike Mayock, who has seen the likes of Mahomes and company thrive to the top of the National Football League while in the front office of Las Vegas, this Week 11 game is heavily leaning likely for the Chiefs to win.
Mayock's Thoughts
- "So, it's probably a little bit more dramatic than I expected. It's taken a little bit longer, but you know, I always have my money on Patrick Mahomes and Andy Reid, and ultimately, the division for me still goes through them even though they're behind two other teams," Mayock told Rich Eisen.
The former general manager broke down what the Chiefs have to do, or rather what the Broncos can't allow the Chiefs to do, in this game to be successful, and it revolves around the two-time MVP quarterback.
- "You can't let them run the ball at all, and they've struggled a little bit there, and they've had some guys hurt. But you can't let them have that other avenue to give Mahomes a break and some relief where he doesn't have to be the man every play, right? So, you've got to take care of the run game number one. Even though that sounds counterintuitive, you can't give them any air to breathe."
Mahomes has been very successful this season at scrambling away from danger, and he does so while always keeping his eyes ahead of him. With this being the start of the second half of the season, it's time for Mahomes and wide receivers Rashee Rice and Xavier Worthy to act as if it's the season opener.
The Broncos have a very strong defense this season, as they average allowing 17.3 points scored per game and 270.7 average net yards per game. The Chiefs have averaged 26.1 points per game, so it will be a test for both sides of the football, for Denver and Kansas City.
