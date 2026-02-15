Former GM Says Love Worth High Pick, Perfect for Chiefs

KANSAS CITY, Mo. – Some general managers treat running backs like a second-rate position. They can’t wrap their heads around investing such a high draft choice in the position.

But times are changing in the NFL. Kenneth Walker just became the first running back to earn Super Bowl MVP since Terrell Davis 28 years ago. The year before, Saquon Barkley amassed the most rushing yards ever in a single season, including playoffs.

And what relates most to the Chiefs, as they contemplate taking Notre Dame’s Jeremiyah Love with the ninth-overall selection in April’s draft, is this: NFL teams have selected a running back with a top-12 selection on six occasions since 2017.

Nov 22, 2025; South Bend, Indiana, USA; Notre Dame Fighting Irish running back Jeremiyah Love (4) breaks loose for a touchdown run against the Syracuse Orange during the first half at Notre Dame Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Michael Caterina-Imagn Images | Michael Caterina-Imagn Images

Running backs selected in top 12 since 2017

Running back Team Year (Overall) Super Bowls First-Team All-Pro Pro Bowls Leonard Fournette JAC 2017 (4) 1 0 0 Christian McCaffrey CAR 2017 (8) 1 3 4 Saquon Barkley NYG 2018 (2) 1 1 3 Bijan Robinson ATL 2023 (8) 0 1 2 Jahmyr Gibbs DET 2023 (12) 0 0 3 Ashton Jeanty LV 2025 (6) 0 0 0

Dec 29, 2025; Atlanta, Georgia, USA; Atlanta Falcons running back Bijan Robinson (7) celebrates after a victory over the Los Angeles Rams at Mercedes-Benz Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Brett Davis-Imagn Images | Brett Davis-Imagn Images

Dynamic difference-makers

“When you look at guys like Bijan Robinson, Saquon Barkley, Christian McCaffrey,” former NFL GM Mike Tannenbaum said this week on Get Up, “they are true, dynamic difference-makers -- which I think Jeremiyah Love will be.

“He really can help Patrick Mahomes come back a little bit more slowly. So, I know typically at running back, we don't pay him, but I think this guy's an exception.”

Notre Dame running back Jeremiyah Love (4) runs the ball past Indiana linebacker Rolijah Hardy (21) during the first round of the College Football Playoff between Notre Dame and Indiana at Notre Dame Stadium on Friday, Dec. 20, 2024, in South Bend. | MICHAEL CLUBB/SOUTH BEND TRIBUNE / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

He’s an exception because he’s exceptional. He averaged 6.9 yards per carry over his last two seasons at Notre Dame. He registered 1,125 yards and 17 touchdowns on 163 carries in 2024, and 1,372 yards and 18 touchdowns on 199 attempts in 2025.

Love, a 6-0, 214-pound athlete, also proved dynamic in the passing game, finishing with 594 yards and six touchdowns on 63 career receptions. He averaged 10.4 yards per catch in 2025, when he finished third in the Heisman voting.

Feb 7, 2021; Tampa, FL, USA; Tampa Bay Buccaneers running back Leonard Fournette (28) runs the ball against Kansas City Chiefs cornerback Bashaud Breeland (21) during the fourth quarter in Super Bowl LV at Raymond James Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Matthew Emmons-Imagn Images | Matthew Emmons-Imagn Images

While Love certainly belongs on that list of backs drafted in the top 12, none of those six so far have made Super Bowls with the teams that drafted them. However, each of the three running backs who reached Super Bowls with other clubs did so opposite the Chiefs.

Jacksonville actually released Fournette just before his fourth NFL season. Tampa Bay signed him a week later, used him sparingly during the season, then watched him rack up 300 yards and three touchdowns on 64 postseason carries. The Buccaneers beat the Chiefs 30-9 that season in Super Bowl 55.

Sep 14, 2025; Kansas City, Missouri, USA; Philadelphia Eagles running back Saquon Barkley (26) runs the ball during the second half against the Kansas City Chiefs at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jay Biggerstaff-Imagn Images | Jay Biggerstaff-Imagn Images

Carolina sent McCaffrey to San Francisco in an October 2022 blockbuster. A year later, McCaffrey nearly led the 49ers to a Super Bowl victory over the Chiefs.

And the Giants allowed Barkley to leave in free agency in 2024. He signed with division-rival Philadelphia and enjoyed the best year of his life, punctuated by a 40-22 win over the Chiefs in Super Bowl 59.

