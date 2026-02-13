Chiefs Should Consider Free Agent-Plus-Love Scenario

KANSAS CITY, Mo. – Happy Valentine’s Weekend. There’s no better time to consider a scenario the Chiefs should Love, pun intended.

Jeremiyah Love plus veteran free agent Travis Etienne. Or, Love plus Tyler Allgeier, Rico Dowdle, Javonte Willams – or even Breece Hall if they can afford him. Shoot, pay the Super Bowl MVP Kenneth Walker if Seattle lets him leave.

Detroit Lions running back David Montgomery (5), left, and running back Jahmyr Gibbs (0) celebrates 38-30 win over Baltimore Ravens at M&T Bank Stadium in Baltimore, Md. on Monday, Sept. 22, 2025. | Junfu Han / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

The philosophy is far from unprecedented. In fact, three years ago, the Chiefs had a front-row seat and a punch in the mouth.

Six weeks before Detroit drafted Jahmyr Gibbs at No. 12 overall in 2023, the Lions signed unrestricted free agent David Montgomery. And in the Lions’ first game that season, they shocked the world at Arrowhead Stadium. Montgomery’s 8-yard touchdown run in the fourth quarter gave Detroit a 21-20 kickoff-game win over the defending Super Bowl champion.

Lions running back David Montgomery runs against Chiefs cornerback Trent McDuffie during the second half of the Lions' 21-20 win on Thursday, Sept. 7, 2023, in Kansas City, Missouri. | Junfu Han / USA TODAY NETWORK

Love isn't the only piece

“I am fired up for the Kansas City Chiefs to draft Jeremiyah Love,” said former NFL GM Mike Tannenbaum on Friday’s edition of Get Up. “The Kansas City Chiefs got old quickly … This is an ideal fit, running the ball out of the backfield. And again, Patrick Mahomes will be Superman, but not from Day 1. Go get a young skill player with explosiveness. Draft Jeremiyah Love.”

And … sign a veteran running back to pair with a former NFL Offensive Player of the Year, new running backs coach DeMarco Murray. Since the Lions signed Montgomery and drafted Gibbs in 2023, they rank first in total offense (392.5 yards per game), first in points (29.5), second in rushing touchdowns (77), fourth in yards per carry (4.63) and fourth in rushing yards/game (134.1).

Oklahoma's DeMarco Murray, running backs, speaks during media day for the University of Oklahoma football at the Gaylord Family Oklahoma Memorial Stadium in Norman, Okla., Tuesday, Aug., 2, 2022. | SARAH PHIPPS/THE OKLAHOMAN / USA TODAY NETWORK

Since that 2023 kickoff game at Arrowhead

Since they kicked off on opening night in Arrowhead, the Lions are third in pass yards per attempt (7.99), third in average yards after the catch (6.1 – thanks in large part to Gibbs) and 25th in sacks allowed (103).

Most importantly, the Lions since 2003 are tied with Buffalo and Philadelphia for the NFL’s best record (36-15, .706). The free-agent negotiation window officially kicks off at 11 a.m. CT on March 11.

Dec 21, 2025; Glendale, Arizona, USA; Atlanta Falcons running back Tyler Allgeier (25) against the Arizona Cardinals at State Farm Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images | Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images

“The Chiefs have to be Day 1 shoppers at running back in the free-agent market,” said Jesse Newell, who covers the team for The Athletic, as a guest Thursday on Sports Radio 810 WHB. “They've got to cover their base needs there, whoever it is.”

Cover their base needs, then draft Love – following the template they used to solidify their left tackle position last spring with Jaylon Moore and Josh Simmons.

