Grading Chiefs-Rams Blockbuster Trent McDuffie Trade

Less than 24 hours after General Manager Les Snead revealed that the Los Angeles Rams were interested in trading one of their first-round picks for an All-Pro Cornerback, the team struck a deal with the Kansas City Chiefs for Trent McDuffie.

On Wednesday , several reports surfaced that Kansas City traded the two-time All-Pro cornerback for a 2026 first-round pick (No. 29), fifth- and sixth-round picks in this year's draft, and a 2027 third-round pick.

The transaction is indicative of where each team stands heading into next season, and while most trades are deemed to have a winner and loser, this deal can be mutually beneficial. With that being said, here are the grades for each team in the blockbuster trade that caused shockwaves around the league.

Chiefs' Grade

Oct 6, 2025; Jacksonville, Florida, USA; Kansas City Chiefs cornerback Trent McDuffie (22) celebrates after an interception during the second half against the Jacksonville Jaguars at EverBank Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Nathan Ray Seebeck-Imagn Images | Nathan Ray Seebeck-Imagn Images

Losing a player of McDuffie's stature is obviously a tough pill to swallow, but this is a move the Chiefs had to make. One, the 2022 first-round pick is entering the final year of his rookie deal and is looking to become one of the highest-paid corners in the league. Kansas City simply could not afford to pay McDuffie what he wanted.

Secondly, receiving four draft picks is an astronomical amount, and was not anticipated when the 25-year-old defensive back was known to be available for trade.

The future outlook of this trade hinges on how well the Chiefs utilize the draft picks they received in the deal. Teams can have a surplus of picks at their disposal, but if they fail to draft and develop players, the volume of selections doesn't matter.

General Manager Brett Veach and the front office must nail these picks, but they now have the ability to add a plethora of cheap contracts at several areas of need.

Feb 24, 2026; Indianapolis, IN, USA; Kansas City Chiefs general manager Brett Veach speaks at the NFL Scouting Combine at the Indiana Convention Center. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images | Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

Additionally, Kansas City now has the fourth-most draft capital of any team in the league, with nine total selections, which includes two first-round picks and three fifth-round picks.

The Chiefs can remain patient and stick with those picks, or they can package those picks in separate trades to move around the board.

Nov 2, 2025; Inglewood, California, USA; Les Snead, general manager of the Los Angeles Rams shakes the hand of quarterback Matthew Stafford (9) following a game against the New Orleans Saints at SoFi Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jayne Kamin-Oncea-Imagn Images | Jayne Kamin-Oncea-Imagn Images

While Kansas City has a long runway with Patrick Mahomes at the helm, the Rams do not, as Matthew Stafford is nearing the end of his career. In fact, the 38-year-old quarterback could retire after next season. Also, Los Angeles' top and most glaring need heading into the offseason was a true lockdown corner, and McDuffie fulfills that need instantly.

While both of those sentiments are true, the Rams paid an expensive price, and one that they didn't necessarily have to. The Chiefs were looking for a first plus additional picks, but sending a 2027 third-round pick was a step too far in the deal. Based on the value and the number of picks Los Angeles sent to Kansas City, it is equivalent to the 20th pick in the upcoming draft.

Grade: A