Chiefs Game Announcers Revealed, Plus How to Watch

KANSAS CITY, Mo. – Trent Green probably remembers it like yesterday, even though it was 21 years ago this month.

The quarterback of Dick Vermeil’s offense, Green guided the Chiefs to a 49-38 triumph at Tennessee on Dec. 13, 2004. Green engineered two go-ahead touchdown drives in the fourth quarter, including a 9-yard touchdown pass to Eddie Kennison with 32 seconds remaining.

Aug 9, 2025; Glendale, Arizona, USA; Kansas City Chiefs former quarterback Trent Green attends the game against the Arizona Cardinals during a preseason NFL game at State Farm Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images | Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images

And after the Chiefs took a 42-38 lead on that score, Kawika Mitchell returned a fumble 39 yards for a dagger defensive touchdown.

Green returns to Nashville this week as the color analyst for the CBS broadcast, teaming with former Voice of the Chiefs Kevin Harlan.

Nov 26, 2023; Paradise, Nevada, USA; CBS Sports sideline reporter Melanie Collins (right) interviews Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes (15) after the game against the Las Vegas Raiders at Allegiant Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images | Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

Day, kickoff time

Sunday, 12 p.m. CT in Kansas City (also 12 p.m. in Nashville).

Announcers and television network:

Harlan, Green and sideline reporter Melanie Collins for the second week in a row are on Chiefs duty. They called last week’s historic Chiefs loss, when the Chargers eliminated Kansas City from the postseason for the first time since 2014.

This marks the final scheduled CBS game for the Chiefs, although the network could carry a ninth Kansas City game if the league schedules CBS for a Week 18 rematch at Las Vegas. This is the second time this CBS crew (Harlan, Green and Collins) have worked a Chiefs game this season.

Oct 24, 2025; Los Angeles, California, USA; NBA on Prime play-by-play announcer Kevin Harlan during the game between the Minnesota Timberwolves and the Los Angeles Lakers at Crypto.com Arena. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images | Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

Since 1939, the NFL is the only professional sports organization that ensures every game is available on free, over-the-air television in local markets.

Radio options:

Mitch Holthus has served as Voice of the Chiefs since 1994, handling play-by-play on the Chiefs Radio Network. Former Chiefs wide receiver Danan Hughes is the analyst. Local media personality Josh Klingler is on the sideline. In the greater Kansas City area, the game airs on flagship station KFNZ (The Fan, 96.5 FM and 610 AM).

Each team’s radio broadcast also airs to out-of-market SiriusXM listeners.

Spanish-language listeners can download the Audacy app (Chiefs en Español) to hear the Tico Sports production, with Oscar Monterroso (play-by-play), Hannah Bassham (analyst) and Alvaro Alvarez (sideline).

Tennessee Titans cornerback Sean Murphy-Bunting (0) pressures Indianapolis Colts quarterback Gardner Minshew II (10) to pass on Sunday, Dec. 3, 2023, at Nissan Stadium in Nashville, Tenn. | Robert Scheer/IndyStar / USA TODAY NETWORK

Streaming options:

Fans can download the official CBS app, Paramount Plus, to stream Sunday’s game. And after the game, a replay of the telecast, along with All-22 coaches film, is available with a premium subscription to NFL Plus.

