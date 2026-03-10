3 Winners, 1 Loser After First 24 Hours of Chiefs Free Agency

KANSAS CITY, Mo. – The National Football League isn’t a participation-trophy organization. It’s filled with cut-throat competitive general managers, quarterbacks and long snappers – whether on Day 1 of free agency or a Sunday night in February.

That’s why there were clear winners and losers for every team over the first 24 hours of free agency. The Chiefs were not alone.

Winner: Brett Veach

Per Over the Cap, the Chiefs dished out $102.5 million over the first day of free agency. That’s 10th in the league. For those like Jason McCourty who thought the Chiefs weren’t planning to contend in 2026 after trading Trent McDuffie, just peek at the $59.4 million in guarantees Kansas City committed on Monday.

"Let's go!" Travis Kelce exclaimed on Tuesday's edition of the Pat McAfee Show. "Taking another run at it, baby. Taking another run at it, and the Chiefs are making moves.

"We have Brett Veach and Andy Reid going and getting the Super Bowl MVP. You kidding me?"

That Super Bowl MVP is Kenneth Walker, who had 33 carries of 10-plus yards in 2025 for the Seahawks. Kansas City’s running backs last season combined for 22 such runs. Veach also solidified Kelce’s return with a new contract, re-signed critical deep-threat wideout Tyquan Thornton and muddied countless opponent offensive lines with nose tackle Khyiris Tonga.

He also stayed up late to hammer out a deal with free-agent safety Alohi Gilman, an impressive replacement at strong safety for Bryan Cook.

Oh, and the Chiefs also have the fourth-most draft capital in the league.

Winner: Tyquan Thornton

Thornton is a remarkable story. Once Bill Belichick’s second-round selection – a No. 50-overall choice that Kansas City picked up from Miami in the Tyreek Hill trade before dishing to New England to move up for Trent McDuffie – Thornton has come a long way.

So, don’t doubt his hunger to go get his $3 million in incentives, baked into the two-year agreement he’ll sign when the league year begins. His contract is worth up to $14 million, and there were 14 million reasons Patrick Mahomes and the Chiefs wanted him back.

Winner: Nick Bolton

Tonga’s addition on Monday might’ve added a couple years to Bolton’s NFL career. The nose tackle is a phenomenal run defender who consumes blocks for breakfast, which will free up Bolton and other Chiefs tacklers, as well as when Steve Spagnuolo dials up the blitz. Tonga has the ability to move the line of scrimmage, too. Bolton might have a few 1587 steaks he’ll owe Tonga later this season.

Loser: Creed Humphrey

Peter Schrager calls it the “crappy-team tax.” The Las Vegas Raiders just gave Baltimore center Tyler Linderbaum $81 million over three years. The $60 million guaranteed is the most ever given to an interior lineman, by far eclipsing the $18 million in average annual value the Chiefs pay Humphrey.

Humphrey, the league’s first-team All-Pro center each of the last two years and regarded by most as the best at his position, signed a four-year deal ahead of the 2024 season with $50.13 million guaranteed.