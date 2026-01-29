Why Chiefs’ Humphrey Faces Unnecessary Fight for Protector of the Year

KANSAS CITY, Mo. – First, first and second.

That’s where Creed Humphrey ranked among 40 NFL centers in 2025 overall, pass blocking and run blocking according to Pro Football Focus.

And that’s a significant reason why Humphrey is one of six finalists for the league’s inaugural Protector of the Year Award, something Jeremy Fowler revealed Wednesday night.

The nominees for the NFL's first Protector of the Year award, via league sources:



Broncos OT Garett Bolles

Dolphins C Aaron Brewer

Chiefs C Creed Humphrey

Broncos OG Quinn Meinerz

Bears OG Joe Thuney

Lions OT Penei Sewell — Jeremy Fowler (@JFowlerESPN) January 29, 2026

Perennial first-team All-Pro

A 6-4, 302-pound lineman who just completed his fifth season, Humphrey has already established himself as a perennial All-Pro, the first-team Associated Press selection each of the past two seasons (2024-25).

During a dismal 6-11 season in 2025, Humphrey was one of few shining lights for the Chiefs. On an offensive line that limped to the finish line, he and Kingsley Suamataia were the only two players to start all 17 games.

Nov 23, 2025; Kansas City, Missouri, USA; KKansas City Chiefs center Creed Humphrey (52) on field against the Indianapolis Colts during the game at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Denny Medley-Imagn Images | Denny Medley-Imagn Images

Ironman streak

The Oklahoma product ended the year having started 98 consecutive NFL games -- 85 in the regular season and 13 in the playoffs, every contest since he entered the league.

Andy Reid used a pen to write Humphrey into the middle of his offensive lineup the second Kansas City selected him in the second round of the 2021 draft, and never looked back.

Aug 9, 2025; Glendale, Arizona, USA; Kansas City Chiefs offensive tackle Kingsley Suamataia (76) against the Arizona Cardinals during a preseason NFL game at State Farm Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images | Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images

But in 2025, Humphrey was more than a rock on that line. He helped Suamataia make an important transition from tackle to guard, improving every week. And that’s critical for anything the Chiefs want to accomplish in 2026 and beyond.

In short, when observers think of the league’s best active offensive linemen, they have Humphrey on their shortlist.

NFL Kansas City Chiefs center Creed Humphrey | Joe Camporeale-Imagn Images

Why title of award hurts Humphrey

What remains uncertain is whether Humphrey – or even the other center among the finalists, Miami’s Aaron Brewer -- can overcome the perception that left tackles are more important, with regard to who wins the NFL’s newest award.

The league made a critical mistake in naming the award when introducing it last March. Calling it Protector of the Year takes away from the full job description of an offensive lineman, which obviously includes the ability to clear lanes and open holes in the run game.

Jan 31, 2008; Phoenix, AZ, USA; NFL Players Association executive director Gene Upshaw answers questions during a press conference at Phoenix Convention Center. The New England Patriots will face the New York Giants Sunday February 3, 2008 in Super Bowl XLII. Mandatory Credit: Matthew Emmons-Imagn Images | Matthew Emmons-Imagn Images

A better moniker, to eliminate the perception that the honor puts more weight on pass protection, would’ve simply been Offensive Lineman of the Year. Or, the award should've been named after the late Gene Upshaw, whose impact on the league included on-field and off-field contributions.

Now, whether an interior lineman like Humphrey is able to overcome that perception among voters is an interesting question. Fortunately for Humphrey, four of the six panelists who vote for the winner are former interior linemen.

Aug 9, 2015; Canton, OH, USA; Will Shields is introduced at the 2015 Hall of Fame game at Tom Benson Hall of Fame Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images | Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

The panel consists of former centers LeCharles Bentley Jason Kelce and Shaun O’Hara, former Kansas City Chiefs guard and Pro Football Hall of Famer Will Shields, and former tackles Orlando Pace and Andrew Whitworth.

The inaugural winner will be announced at NFL Honors on Feb. 5.

