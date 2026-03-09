Raiders Continue to Make Moves to Keep Chiefs on High Alert

While the Kansas City Chiefs have had to make several cap-shedding transactions this offseason, other teams, especially in the AFC West, have been able to improve their roster with under-the-radar acquisitions.

The Las Vegas orchestrated a league-altering trade this past week, sending pass rusher Maxx Crosby to the Baltimore Ravens for a 2026 first-round pick (No. 14) and a 2027 first-round pick. Obviously, the trade will initially weaken the Raiders, but recouping two first-round picks will prove to be more beneficial than wasting the 28-year-old pass rusher's prime years on a rebuilding roster.

On Sunday night, the Raiders acquired cornerback Taron Johnson from the Buffalo Bills for a late-round pick swap. Here are a couple of reasons why this trade should catch the Chiefs' attention.

Las Vegas' Front Office Proving to be Clever

This is an acquisition that will not steal headlines, but it illustrates how proactive general manager John Spytek and the Raiders' front office plan to be this offseason. In years past, Las Vegas would have held onto an asset as sought-after as Crosby and missed out on an opportunity to trade an asset that would garner high-end value in return.

Johnson, who was selected in the fourth round of the 2018 NFL Draft, will add experience to a secondary desperate for competency, which is what the 29-year-old cornerback will provide. The eight-year veteran will be an $8.6 million cap hit in 2026 and a $10 million cap hit in 2027.

While that could be viewed as inflated considering his age, the Raiders can afford to overpay a player or two, as they have over $100 million in cap space entering free agency.

Not only was this trade a low-risk, high-reward investment, but it also prevented Johnson from hitting free agency, where he would have had a market. Instead, Las Vegas lands the underrated cornerback for close to nothing.

Raiders Focusing on Building a Balanced Roster

Just because Las Vegas is in the midst of a rebuild does not mean it should exclusively construct a roster filled with extremely young players. You need individuals who have experience and can be a guide for the younger players to learn from.

The Raiders are establishing a foundation that has the potential to develop into sustainable success, which has not been something the Chiefs had to be concerned with. For years, this organization has been an afterthought for Kansas City, but in the early stages of the offseason, the Raiders are proving that they are operating with a different mindset and approach.