Chiefs Have Important Decisions on February To-Do List

KANSAS CITY, Mo. – The calendar has flipped for the Chiefs, and the January-February transition is much different this year compared to the prior three when Kansas City was boarding a charter flight for the Super Bowl city.

This year, the Chiefs got a jump on the offseason thanks to a disappointing 6-11 finish. Brett Veach filled some depth on the roster in January, and Andy Reid spent the month retooling his coaching staff. But Reid’s not done yet.

He still has one important role to fill, topping a length to-do list for the Chiefs in February.

Dec 21, 2025; Nashville, Tennessee, USA; Kansas City Chiefs head coach Andy Reid walks to the field against the Tennessee Titans during pre-game warmups at Nissan Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Steve Roberts-Imagn Images | Steve Roberts-Imagn Images

Running backs coach

Last week, Reid reportedly sought permission to interview Raiders running backs coach Deland McCullough for the same role in Kansas City. Las Vegas, however, might’ve either ghosted its division rival or simply denied the request. McCullough is under contract with the Raiders, who are apparently awaiting next Sunday’s Super Bowl before deciding on a head coach.

The running backs coach on Reid’s staff is critical. Over the last three seasons, the role had been filled by Todd Pinkston, a former NFL wide receiver with limited prior coaching experience. If Reid can land McCullough, who held the same role with the Chiefs from 2018-20, that would be a coup.

Apr 20, 2024; Notre Dame, IN, USA; Notre Dame Fighting Irish Gold team coach Deland McCullough celebrates after a touchdown in the Blue-Gold Game at Notre Dame Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Matt Cashore-Imagn Images | Matt Cashore-Imagn Images

If not, the head coach needs to use his connections to upgrade that office at Chiefs headquarters. The position is too important.

Since Patrick Mahomes became the starter in 2018, the Chiefs have never had more than three 100-yard rushing games in a season. Having tied a league low with only one in 2025, the Chiefs are among the worst in the league over the last eight seasons in producing decent yardage from their running backs.

Aug 22, 2025; Kansas City, Missouri, USA; Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes (15) hands off to running back Isiah Pacheco (10) against the Chicago Bears during the game at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Denny Medley-Imagn Images | Denny Medley-Imagn Images

Franchise players

Of Kansas City’s 21 players eligible to become unrestricted free agents in March, the Chiefs could opt to designate one as a franchise player. Doing so would remove him from the market and tie him to Kansas City for at least a year.

Starting safety Bryan Cook might be an option. A critical component in Steve Spagnuolo’s defense, Cook would be a major loss.

Oct 27, 2025; Kansas City, Missouri, USA; Kansas City Chiefs safety Bryan Cook (6) tackles Washington Commanders running back Jeremy McNichols (26) during the third quarter of the game at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Denny Medley-Imagn Images | Denny Medley-Imagn Images

The Chiefs have used the franchise tag in the past to their advantage, as recently as a year ago with Pro Bowl guard Trey Smith.

NFL teams can designate franchise players during a window from Feb. 17-March 3.

Dec 25, 2025; Kansas City, Missouri, USA; Kansas City Chiefs cornerback Kristian Fulton (8) misses an interception during the second quarter at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Denny Medley-Imagn Images | Denny Medley-Imagn Images

Salary-cap surgery

The Chiefs got up to $10 million in relief on Friday when the league told clubs the 2026 salary cap would fall between $301.2 million and $305.7 million per team. But Kansas City still has the most money above the cap, according to Over the Cap.

The Chiefs have until March 11 at 3 p.m. CT to trim not only the $54 million in the red but also carve out enough room to sign free agents, including any of those 21 they might like to return, such as short-yardage specialist Kareem Hunt.

Dec 7, 2025; Kansas City, Missouri, USA; Kansas City Chiefs wide receiver Rashee Rice (4) and Kansas City Chiefs running back Kareem Hunt (29) celebrate after a touchdown during the third quarter against the Houston Texans at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Amy Kontras-Imagn Images | Amy Kontras-Imagn Images

Tackles Jawaan Taylor and Jaylon Moore, defensive end Mike Danna and cornerback Kristian Fulton might be cap casualties. Releasing any of those players would move the Chiefs closer to cap compliance.

Another way to get there would be to restructure contracts of Patrick Mahomes, Chris Jones, Smith, Nick Bolton or Creed Humphrey.

Kansas City will need a combination of all that to creatively restructure its books. Many of those conversations and even decisions will happen in February.

Detroit Lions running back Jahmyr Gibbs (0) runs against Kansas City Chiefs defensive end Mike Danna (51) during the first half at Arrowhead Stadium in Kansas City, Missouri on Sunday, Oct. 12, 2025. | Junfu Han / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Hit the combine pavement at full speed

The team has until May 1 to decide whether to exercise its fifth-year option on the rookie contract of Felix Anudike-Uzomah, the Chiefs’ first-round selection in 2023. It’s not likely.

The defensive end’s lack of production over his first three seasons brings added pressure to Veach and his staff to win the 2026 draft – especially with the ninth-overall selection. While the jury is still out on Veach’s last two first-rounders, Xavier Worthy in 2024 and Josh Simmons in 2025, Anudike-Uzomah and Clyde Edwards-Helaire haven’t delivered.

Dec 7, 2025; Kansas City, Missouri, USA; Kansas City Chiefs defensive end George Karlaftis (56) celebrates after a tackle during the first quarter against the Houston Texans at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Amy Kontras-Imagn Images | Amy Kontras-Imagn Images

Trent McDuffie and George Karlaftis, Veach’s other first-round selections (both in 2022), have been stellar. Especially with its cap situation and not a great deal of flexibility in the free-agent market, the Chiefs have to nail this draft.

Every 15-minute combine interview matters. The Chiefs need a home run this spring.

