Top Available Free Agent WRs Chiefs Should Consider

As the Kansas City Chiefs prepare for organized team activities (OTAs) this week, they're down wide receiver Rashee Rice. The star pass catcher is in jail after he violated his probation, and his recent knee surgery adds even more uncertainty to the team's receiver situation.

The Chiefs' 100th-percentile outcome at wideout is Rice getting back to form and staying out of trouble, Xavier Worthy finally breaking out and Tyquan Thornton making good on an expanded role. That's a lot of things that would have to break the right way. Thus, many believe signing a free agent still makes tons of sense.

With a week left in the month of May, there remain some noteworthy names on the open market. Who tops the list? Craig Stout and Ryan Scott Hall discussed all of that and more on the latest episode of the 21 Questions podcast on KC Sports Network.

Stefon Diggs

We've already discussed the Diggs possibility several times, but it's worth rehashing until another club swoops him up.

The former New England Patriots star is coming off a very productive effort in Foxborough, which saw him top the 1,000-yard mark and play in every single game. Another year removed from a torn ACL, can the 32-year-old continue to fight off Father Time?

Diggs is a reliable route runner and could be one of the best pure separators on the Chiefs if he signed. Finding enough money to lure him away from free agency is the real question.

Tyreek Hill

The last time we saw Tyreek Hill on a football field, he was 31 years old and recording a career-best 69.0% success rate with a shiny 72.4% catch rate on the Miami Dolphins. He seemed to be "back," so to speak, even if not quite the downright tantalizing threat he was in his prime.

On the flip side, that was before Hill suffered a complex leg injury that the jury is still out on. For someone who relies on game-breaking speed and explosiveness, it's tough to sell anyone on investing in him ahead of his age-32 campaign.

That said, Hill started at such an elite athletic place that perhaps a diminished version of him can still help. Add in that he has experience in head coach Andy Reid's offense with quarterback Patrick Mahomes, and it becomes a much easier pitch.

Deebo Samuel

Deebo Samuel had a mini bounce-back stint with the Washington Commanders a season ago, seeing him net 4.5 receptions per game and find the end zone five times. The downside to that volume was his yards per target dropping all the way to just 7.3, his lowest since 2022.

At this stage in his professional tenure, Samuel is more of a short-yardage option. With that said, his percentage of plays with intermediate (10-19 yards) receiving depth increased from 17.5% in 2024 to 29.3% in 2025. He's also still a nice threat post-catch, boasting a big body and a slippery profile.

Samuel could be just what the Chiefs need if Rice's rehab doesn't go as planned or if the team simply doesn't feel confident in him.

Honorable mention: Keenan Allen

Kansas City knows all too well what Keenan Allen is capable of. The caveat here is that even after back-to-back years of over 700 yards, he's coming into his age-34 season. The five-time Pro Bowler is far removed from his prime now.

That's OK, for the Chiefs' purposes. Back with the Los Angeles Chargers in 2024-25, Allen converted 49 first downs and spent an estimated 58.8% of his time lined up out wide, via Pro Football Focus. He's a savvy target who thrives on mind games and timing, which could be music to Mahomes' ears.

Throw in that Allen is a more than capable blocker in the run game, and you might get someone who can be of utility in the twilight of his career.

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