Here’s a Look at Chiefs’ Now-9 Draft Selections

KANSAS CITY, Mo. – Les Snead telegraphed Wednesday’s trade like he was tipping off a 3-2 curveball.

Asked Tuesday how the Rams could improve their secondary, he might as well have told the world his team was in serious discussions with Brett Veach to acquire Trent McDuffie.

“Is there an All-Pro that you could add?” Snead asked. “That would be nice.”

Snead got his wish 24 hours later, agreeing to acquire McDuffie from the Chiefs for a quartet of selections – three in 2026, including the No. 29-overall choice in the first round, and a third-rounder in 2027.

Clearly, Kansas City didn’t want to lose McDuffie, the third NFL cornerback selected in 2022 behind Derek Stingley and Sauce Gardner. The Chiefs worked to extend McDuffie all the way through last week’s combine but wound up in a trade that was best for both parties.

“Yeah, we had a lot of dialogue with Trent last spring, last summer,” Veach said last Tuesday. “And he's first out of the gate, I think, tomorrow. So, looking forward to getting with them. And, obviously, Trent’s a great player and we’ll see what we can do there. But certainly, would love to have Trent back and for the long-term.”

The Chiefs lost one of their best players, a dominant, All-Pro cornerback. But what they gained gives them a win in the trade – at least as of now, before the Chiefs decide how they’ll use assets.

Those assets are now plentiful, providing plenty of swings at the plate. Here’s an updated look at the Chiefs’ draft choices in 2026 and ’27.

2026 (nine choices)

Before the McDuffie trade becomes official on the first day of the league year, March 11, the Chiefs have only five selections – one in each of the first five rounds. But including the trade, along with an expected compensatory fifth-round pick for losing Justin Reid in unrestricted free agency, Kansas City will have nine.

First round, No. 9 overall (own)

Second round, No. 40 overall (own)

Third round, No. 74 overall (own)

Fourth round, TBD overall (own)

Fifth round, TBD overall (own)

Fifth round, TBD overall (acquired Wednesday from Rams)

Fifth round, TBD overall (expected compensatory award for loss of Reid)

Sixth round, TBD overall (acquired Wednesday from Rams)

NOTE: Kansas City traded its 2026 sixth-rounder for outside linebacker Joshua Uche in a 2024 deal. The Chiefs surrendered their seventh-rounder for tight end Peyton Hendershot in a 2024 preseason trade.

2027 (eight choices)

First round, TBD overall (own)

Second round, TBD overall (own)

Third round, TBD overall (own)

Third round, TBD overall (acquired Wednesday from Rams)

Fourth round, TBD overall (own)

Fifth round, TBD overall (own)

Sixth round, TBD overall (acquired in August from 49ers as part of Skyy Moore trade)

Seventh round, TBD overall (acquired in August from Jets as part of Derrick Nnadi trade)

