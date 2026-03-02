Why the Chiefs Should Trade, Not Release, Jawaan Taylor

KANSAS CITY, Mo. – Brett Veach slept on it, then woke up Monday morning with conviction.



Whether the Kansas City general manager saw something at the combine this past week, or he realized the cap savings were too important to pass up – or all of the above – Veach moved forward Monday morning with releasing right tackle Jawaan Taylor.



Aug 22, 2025; Kansas City, Missouri, USA; Kansas City Chiefs offensive tackle Jawaan Taylor (74) arrives prior to a game against the Chicago Bears at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jay Biggerstaff-Imagn Images | Jay Biggerstaff-Imagn Images

What move means financially

Barring a trade, per Adam Schefter, Taylor will become a free agent the moment Kansas City releases him, whenever that happens. The Chiefs will avoid Taylor’s impending $27.4 million cap hit, what would’ve been the third-highest number on the team behind Chris Jones ($44.85 million) and Patrick Mahomes ($34.65 million).



Releasing Taylor also would move the Chiefs under the salary cap for the first time this offseason, thanks to only three moves (Mahomes restructuring his contract, releasing defensive end Mike Danna and releasing Taylor). The Chiefs entered the offseason with by far the league’s worst salary-cap situation. Now, they’re in prime position to become Day 1 shoppers a week before free agency opens, March 9.



Jul 22, 2024; St. Joseph, MO, USA; Kansas City Chiefs offensive tackle Jawaan Taylor (74) walks down the hill from the locker room to the fields prior to training camp at Missouri Western State University. Mandatory Credit: Denny Medley-Imagn Images | Denny Medley-Imagn Images

Why potential trade is so important

Schefter’s report of a possible trade is interesting for two reasons.



First, there’s immediate precedent. Only minutes after Taylor’s news broke on Monday morning, Dianna Russini reported that the Texans are planning to trade right tackle Tytus Howard to Cleveland for a fifth-round pick. Like Taylor, Howard is entering the final year of his contract.



Aug 17, 2024; Houston, Texas, USA; Houston Texans offensive tackle Tytus Howard (71) in action during the game against the New York Giants at NRG Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Troy Taormina-Imagn Images | Troy Taormina-Imagn Images

Second, Kansas City is desperate for more draft capital. Prior to compensatory awards (the Chiefs are expected to gain a fifth-rounder for losing unrestricted free agent Justin Reid), but as of Monday they have just five selections – one in each round, 1-5. The Chiefs traded away their sixth-rounder for outside linebacker Joshua Uche in a 2024 deal. Kansas City surrendered its seventh-rounder for tight end Peyton Hendershot in a 2024 preseason trade.



Nov 4, 2024; Kansas City, Missouri, USA; Tampa Bay Buccaneers running back Rachaad White (1) runs the ball against Kansas City Chiefs linebacker Joshua Uche (55) during the first half at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jay Biggerstaff-Imagn Images | Jay Biggerstaff-Imagn Images

If the Chiefs could score a fifth-rounder from another team for Taylor, that would be a significant win. Last offseason, after the Jaguars reportedly were planning to release Christian Kirk, the Texans swooped in and acquired the wide receiver for a seventh-rounder in 2026.



Traded or released, Taylor will save the Chiefs $20 million on their cap. He also carries a $7.39 million charge in dead money on the Kansas City cap.



Jan 18, 2026; Foxborough, MA, USA; Houston Texans wide receiver Christian Kirk (13) celebrates a touchdown in the second quarter against the New England Patriots in an AFC Divisional Round game at Gillette Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Brian Fluharty-Imagn Images | Brian Fluharty-Imagn Images

A 6-5, 330-pound veteran out of Florida, Taylor initially signed as an unrestricted free agent in 2023 and immediately helped the Chiefs win a Super Bowl. Including postseason, Taylor started all 52 games in his Chiefs tenure – all at right tackle.

In fact, his stability in anchoring the right side was a welcome factor during a stretch that featured an uncomfortable number of starting left tackles.



While Taylor’s penalty penchant was well documented – he ranked among the league’s most-penalized players during each of his three seasons in Kansas City, including an NFL-leading 20 in 2023 – he also confidently served as one of their best pass protectors. No question, his loss will be felt.



Aug 22, 2025; Kansas City, Missouri, USA; Kansas City Chiefs guard Jaylon Moore (77) and guard C.J. Hanson (61) at the line of scrimmage against the Chicago Bears during the game at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Denny Medley-Imagn Images | Denny Medley-Imagn Images

To replace Taylor, the Chiefs have a few options. If they don’t sign a tackle in free agency, they still have Jaylon Moore, although his natural position is on the left side (where Kansas City already has Josh Simmons). Also on the roster with starting experience are Wanya Morris, Esa Pole and Chu Godrick.



The draft also could help replace Taylor. Ironically, the top two offensive tackles in the 2026 class – Miami’s Francis Mauigoa and Utah’s Spencer Fano – are right tackles. Monroe Freeling, Olaivavega Ioane, Caleb Lomu and Kadyn Proctor also could be targets for the Chiefs.



