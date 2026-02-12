How Mahomes Can Come Back From His Injury in Style

One of the biggest questions for the Kansas City Chiefs this offseason is whether their star quarterback will be ready to go at the start of next season or not. An ACL injury isn't something to scoff at, and it's possible he isn't the same tier of quarterback as he was before the injury.

I have faith that Patrick Mahomes can come back as good or better than he was before, and the Chiefs have already begun placing the right offensive infrastructure for him to succeed. What would be an excellent way for him to come back to the NFL in next season's opener?

Taking Down the Champs

Dec 14, 2025; Kansas City, Missouri, USA; Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes (15) runs the ball during the second half against the Los Angeles Chargers at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jay Biggerstaff-Imagn Images | Jay Biggerstaff-Imagn Images

Jared Dublin writes for FOX Sports, and he wrote an article talking about the best potential matchups to kick off the 2026 season. The Seattle Seahawks just won their second Super Bowl in franchise history due to their dominant defense. What better way to start the new season than to see what Mahomes could do against Seattle's dominant defense?

"This ranking assumes that Patrick Mahomes will be healthy to start the season, which is obviously not a guarantee. It wouldn't exactly be light work for Mahomes to go up against the ferocious Seattle defense in his first game back from a torn ACL, but it would definitely be fun for those of us watching at home to see just how healthy and ready to go he is in his return from injury. It's hard to imagine a tougher test for him, and you know everybody would be locked in to watch", said Dublin.

Feb 11, 2026; Seattle, WA, USA; Seattle Seahawks quarterback Sam Darnold (14) reacts during the Super Bowl LX parade. Mandatory Credit: Kevin Ng-Imagn Images | Kevin Ng-Imagn Images

This would be a great way to start off the season for the Chiefs for multiple reasons. They'd immediately reassert themselves as one of the top contenders for next year's Super Bowl with a win over the reigning champions, or they'd get experience early playing against one of the best defenses in the NFL.

The Seahawks are a relatively young team, and if they can avoid major injuries to their star players, it isn't hard to see how they can win two Super Bowls consecutively. The Chiefs are the only modern-day dynasty, and if they want to keep it that way, taking the Seahawks down in their season opener would put the league back on notice.

Dec 25, 2025; Kansas City, Missouri, USA; Kansas City Chiefs coach Andy Reid during the second quarter at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Denny Medley-Imagn Images | Denny Medley-Imagn Images

The important part is that Mahomes is good to go by the start of next season. If there's any doubt that he won't be able to, it'd be wise for Andy Reid and the Chiefs to look into a serviceable backup quarterback who can keep them afloat while he's still recovering.

