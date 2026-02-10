The Kansas City Chiefs and the rest of the world saw what could become the emergence of a new dynasty in the NFL. The Seattle Seahawks won Super Bowl 60, largely due to their defense, which has been one of the best all season.

Sam Darnold becomes the latest quarterback to win his first Super Bowl, after Jalen Hurts and the Philadelphia Eagles did it last season. The 2025 NFL season is officially over, and with a champion nobody saw coming, what can the Chiefs take away from their dominant victory?

Big Takeaways

Nov 23, 2025; Kansas City, Missouri, USA; Kansas City Chiefs head coach Andy Reid watches play against the Indianapolis Colts during the game at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Denny Medley-Imagn Images | Denny Medley-Imagn Images

The biggest takeaway for the Chiefs is that the man who helped Seattle win the big game will now be joining the AFC West as the Las Vegas Raiders' newest head coach. Klint Kubiak will be trying to help the Raiders, fresh off a Super Bowl win, and he's inheriting a roster he can do a lot with.

Even with his inclusion, Andy Reid is still the best coach in their division, but he's coming in blazing hot. Another huge takeaway for the Chiefs is the fact that the New England Patriots lost. A win would've catapulted them into stardom, and they would've been well down the path of becoming a dynasty.

Feb 8, 2026; Santa Clara, CA, USA; New England Patriots quarterback Drake Maye (10) looks on during the fourth quarter against the Seattle Seahawks in Super Bowl LX at Levi's Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images | Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images

Ever since Patrick Mahomes won his first Super Bowl in 2020, they have been the only team in the AFC to win the big game. They've made it to every Super Bowl, excluding two, and just like the Cincinnati Bengals, I think Drake Maye and the Patriots may have missed their chance to get them a championship ring.

They benefited from a lax schedule, and will now have to deal with an AFC landscape entirely different than the one they've been used to. I was worried that a new dynasty would emerge in the AFC, but it's clear that the Chiefs are still the team to beat in their conference.

Feb 8, 2026; Santa Clara, CA, USA; Seattle Seahawks quarterback Sam Darnold (14) reacts after defeating the New England Patriots in Super Bowl LX at Levi's Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images | Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images

On the other hand, the biggest lesson they can learn from the Seahawks' victory is that while defense wins championships, so does not turning the ball over. Darnold wasn't asked to make superstar plays. He just needed to keep the ball safe and give their defense some time to rest in between drives.

Mahomes has never had a season where he's thrown for more than 15 interceptions. As much as offense needs to be a big focus for them this season, an elite defense is a prerequisite if they want to go far in the modern era.

Never again miss one major story related to the Seahawks winning the Super Bowl when you sign up for our 100% FREE newsletter that comes straight to your email with the latest news. SIGN UP HERE NOW.

Chiefs Kingdom, OnSI welcomes you to the Internet’s No. 1 destination for in-depth info, always free; the best way to get it is to follow @KCChiefsOnSI, @ZakSGilbert and @Domminchella on X (Twitter). And join the conversation by visiting our Facebook page (here).