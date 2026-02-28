Identifying Players the Chiefs Should Franchise Tag
The Kansas City Chiefs must be looking at this offseason as their final chance to save the dynasty they've spent so long cultivating. That might be hyperbolic after just one season of missing the playoffs, but the NFL is such a volatile sport that championship windows zip past faster than anyone can expect.
The Chiefs still have Patrick Mahomes, so they'll always be in the mix for a playoff spot, but it's not hard to see why their days of making three consecutive Super Bowls may be numbered. What do the Chiefs have to consider to maximize their chances of success next season?
Franchise Tag Candidates
Bradley Locker writes for Pro Football Focus, and he wrote an article breaking down which players should be in consideration for a franchise tag from their respective teams. For the Chiefs, none of their players should be brought back with the tag, according to him.
"Although a number of key Chiefs are on expiring contracts, none of them are truly targets for the franchise tag. Cornerback Jaylen Watson (74.1 overall PFF grade) could fetch a deal worth $15 million or more per year, but Kansas City needing to pay corner Trent McDuffie looms", said Locker.
Steve Spagnuolo's defense regressed in 2025, and they project to be even worse in 2026, thanks to how many of their players will hit free agency. They've made moves to clear up cap space, but it still won't be enough to bring all of their important pieces back.
"Safety Bryan Cook (83.5) could become a top-10 safety by AAV, but that would be closer to $15 million than the $20.8 million tag. Finally, linebacker Leo Chenal (75.1) has developed into a nice piece, but his limited snap share and position render the tag moot".
I would argue that Leo Chenal is worthy of being brought back on the franchise tag, even if it would be an overpay based on his production. He could continue to develop as he's only 25, and paired with Nick Bolton, gives them some stability across the middle of the field.
Losing him means losing some of the spark in their linebacker room, and they can't have all three units of their defense regress all at once. That would be a death sentence to their defense's effectiveness, and they'd be committing the same mistake they made last season.
Mahomes had to play nearly perfectly for the Chiefs to win last season. Using the franchise tag would be an effective way of helping him out next season.
