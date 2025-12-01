How Chiefs’ Red Uniforms Have Helped to Halt Red-Hot Teams
KANSAS CITY, Mo. – When the Chiefs need it, Chris Jones knows how to channel energy from the world’s loudest stadium. Kansas City’s going to need it this month.
Winners of four straight, the Texans this week will mark another opponent to meet the Chiefs riding at least a four-game winning streak.
When Houston (7-5) visits Kansas City (6-6) on Sunday Night Football (7:20 p.m. CT, NBC/KSHB-TV, Channel 41, 96.5 The Fan), the Chiefs will have an opportunity to slay another red-hot team.
That’s something Kansas City did in Week 6, a 30-17 victory over the Lions, and Week 12, a 23-20 overtime triumph over the Colts. The victory over Detroit halted a four-game winning streak, and the win over Indianapolis stopped a team that had won five of its previous six.
While the Chiefs were able to cool off those two opponents, they weren’t able to halt the Broncos in Week 11 – a 22-19 loss in Denver. The Broncos have now won eight straight, including their win at Washington on Sunday night.
A haven the Chiefs desperately need
But Arrowhead Stadium has proven a haven for the Chiefs this year. They’re 5-1 at home and only 1-5 on the road, something that’s even more encouraging considering that three of their final five games are in Kansas City.
What’s more, the Chiefs’ final two road opponents, Tennessee in Week 16 and Las Vegas in Week 18, currently own a combined 3-21 record.
Over a longer stretch, the Chiefs have halted similar stretches at Arrowhead on five recent occasions, including the Lions and Colts in 2025.
The Chargers had won five of their prior six games before a 19-17 road loss in Kansas City last year. Also in 2024, Denver was 5-2 over its previous seven games before losing at Arrowhead, 16-14.
In 2023, the Chiefs knocked off the Bengals late in the season, 25-17, with Cincinnati having won three of its prior four.
In the NFL this season, only the Broncos (6-0) and Colts (6-1) have better home records than Kansas City (5-1). The Chiefs are tied for the league’s third-best home record, with Buffalo and the Los Angeles Rams.
Outstanding at home since Christmas 2023
Since a Christmas Day upset in 2023, when the Raiders came into Arrowhead and earned a 20-14 triumph, the Chiefs have won 20 of their last 21 games in Kansas City.
The odds are obviously evaporating with regard to Kansas City’s ability to host an Arrowhead playoff game, but Arrowhead may actually help them get into the playoffs.
It won’t be easy. Their final three home opponents – Houston (7-5) on Sunday, the Chargers (8-4) in Week 15 and the Broncos (10-2) in Week 17 on Christmas night – are a combined 25-11 (.694).
