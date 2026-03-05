How Chiefs Should Feel About Trade Package for McDuffie

The Kansas City Chiefs have completely revamped their draft capital for the 2026 NFL Draft with a major trade on Wednesday.

According to multiple reports, the Chiefs are sending cornerback Trent McDuffie to the Los Angeles Rams for a 2026 first-round pick (No. 29), fifth- and sixth-round picks in this year's draft, and a 2027 third-round pick. In total, Kansas City was able to collect four draft picks from the Rams, providing flexibility in several areas.

Kansas City's Return was More than Enough

Nov 27, 2025; Arlington, Texas, USA; Kansas City Chiefs cornerback Trent McDuffie (22) forces a fumble from Dallas Cowboys wide receiver George Pickens (3) during the fourth quarter at AT&T Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Kevin Jairaj-Imagn Images | Kevin Jairaj-Imagn Images

The 25-year-old cornerback is a two-time All-Pro, earning first-team honors in 2023 and second-team honors in 2024. The Chiefs were expected to land a first-round pick and maybe another mid-round pick in a package for McDuffie, but four picks did not seem to be in the realm of possibilities.

However, with Matthew Stafford potentially entering his final year in 2026, general manager Les Snead went back to his mantra of "F-them picks" and arguably overpaid for the star cornerback. It will not come across as an overpay if Los Angeles is able to hoist the Lombardi Trophy next season, but it is a major risk investing all of that draft capital for one season.

Nov 2, 2025; Inglewood, California, USA; Les Snead, general manager of the Los Angeles Rams shakes the hand of quarterback Matthew Stafford (9) following a game against the New Orleans Saints at SoFi Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jayne Kamin-Oncea-Imagn Images | Jayne Kamin-Oncea-Imagn Images

As for Kansas City, this is obviously an incredible haul for a player entering the final year of his deal and is looking to be paid at the top of the market at his position. The three picks received in this year's draft class are monumental, but the 2027 third-round pick was the cherry on top.

For one, the Chiefs could include that pick in a package to entice a team and move up the board if there is a player who has fallen to a spot that they feel is too low. Secondly, next year's draft is expected to be one of the best classes in recent memory. Kansas City would own two third-round picks in what could be one of the all-time draft classes.

What to Expect from Chiefs in Upcoming Draft

Feb 24, 2026; Indianapolis, IN, USA; Kansas City Chiefs general manager Brett Veach speaks at the NFL Scouting Combine at the Indiana Convention Center. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images | Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

Prior to this trade, Kansas City was essentially handcuffed in how it could operate in the draft. With only six picks and plenty of glaring holes across the roster, the Chiefs were unlikely to be aggressive and move around the board. Now, the front office possesses the maneuverability to navigate around the board.

This deal completely reshapes Kansas City's strategy , as it now has three picks inside the top 40. The Chiefs would also be well-served to hold onto those picks and add as much cheap talent around Patrick Mahomes on both sides of the ball. Regardless of how General Manager Brett Veach utilizes the additional draft capital, this is an absolute game-changer for Kansas City.