Rams Make Sense as Potential Trent McDuffie Destination

The Los Angeles Rams were at the doorstep of Super Bowl LIX, but fell to the Seattle Seahawks in the NFC Championship game. With Matthew Stafford nearing the end of his career, the Rams could push all their chips to the middle of the table in 2026, and they have the assets to do so.

At this current moment, Los Angeles has $40.2 million in cap space and two first-round picks . The Rams have been aggressive in recent memory, and general manager Les Snead indicated that the team is operating under that mindset during his meeting with reporters on Tuesday.

According to The Athletic's Senior Writer Nate Atkins, who covers the Rams, Snead revealed that the secondary is a main focal point this offseason.

Les Snead sounds like a GM ready to be aggressive to maximize Matthew Stafford’s window:



- Open to trading a 1st-rounder for a proven player

- Secondary a big focus — “Is there an All-Pro that you could add?”

- Trade talks are intense this time of year and they’re having them — Nate Atkins (@NateAtkins_) March 3, 2026

How This News Relates to the Chiefs

Cornerback Trent McDuffie is entering the final year of his rookie deal and has been the center of trade rumors this offseason, specifically associated with the Rams. The 25-year-old cornerback is a $13.6 million 2026 cap hit in 2026, and is eligible for a contract extension. However, Kansas City may be forced to part ways with the All-Pro cornerback due to financial constraints, making McDuffie a prime trade candidate this offseason.

Los Angeles has been named as a potential landing spot for McDuffie, and Snead's comments on Tuesday all but confirm that this is a legitimate possibility. The 2022 first-round pick fits the mold for everything Snead said that the Rams are looking for in acquiring an asset in the secondary.

Not to mention, the Rams recently named Jimmy Lake as passing game coordinator and defensive backs coach. That could be a piece to the puzzle, as Lake spent eight years as a coach on the Washington Huskies’ coaching staff and personally recruited McDuffie.

What Kansas City's Asking Price Should Be

Dec 7, 2025; Kansas City, Missouri, USA; Kansas City Chiefs cornerback Trent McDuffie (22) warms up prior to the game against the Houston Texans at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Amy Kontras-Imagn Images | Amy Kontras-Imagn Images

This is all speculation, but if the Rams and Chiefs were to strike a deal for the star cornerback, general manager Brett Veach should target the No. 13 pick. As stated, Los Angeles owns two first-round picks after agreeing to a trade with the Atlanta Falcons during last year’s draft.

The Rams also hold their own pick - No. 29 -, but the Chiefs need to prioritize acquiring as high a pick as possible if they were to trade McDuffie. Especially since the Rams are likely going all-in next season with Stafford potentially playing only one more year.

Kansas City's roster is a major work in progress, and having two picks inside the top 15 would be incredible for a team that is in a retooling phase. The Chiefs could land two cornerstone players at the top of the draft while giving themselves future financial flexibility in the process.