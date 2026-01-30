How Chiefs Should Handle Defensive Free Agents

This is going to be a painful offseason for the Kansas City Chiefs, who will be going through several changes in the coming weeks. Head Coach Andy Reid has already made several alterations to the coaching staff, and General Manager Brett Veach will do the same when it comes to the roster.

While the pending free agents on the offensive side of the ball are not worth losing sleep over, there are a handful of defensive players who will be potentially departing Kansas City this offseason.

Let's take a look at some of those players and decide how the Chiefs should handle each situation with the NFL Draft in April.

EDGE - Charles Omenihu

Oct 19, 2025; Kansas City, Missouri, USA; Kansas City Chiefs defensive end Charles Omenihu (90) reacts during the first half against the Las Vegas Raiders at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jay Biggerstaff-Imagn Images | Jay Biggerstaff-Imagn Images

After recording seven sacks in 2023, his first year in Kansas City, Omenihu has not surpassed 3.5 sacks in each of the last two seasons. The 28-year-old pass rusher has missed 12 games in three years with the Chiefs due to suspension and injury.

As much as Kansas City is desperate for sack production, Omenihu is most likely not part of the picture in 2026. The Chiefs' front office has to be smart in how it handles the cap space, as they are currently $62.3 million over the cap heading into the offseason. The former San Francisco 49ers' pass rusher is an easy departure to handle.

S - Bryan Cook

Dec 21, 2025; Nashville, Tennessee, USA; Kansas City Chiefs safety Bryan Cook (6) warms up before a game against the Tennessee Titans at Nissan Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Steve Roberts-Imagn Images | Steve Roberts-Imagn Images

Kansas City's secondary could be ravaged by free agency, as it has multiple productive starters no longer under contract heading into 2026. Cook is one of those players, and has proven to be more than serviceable during his four years in Kansas City.

However, the financial circumstances could be too tight for the Chiefs to afford Cook's services next season. There is a world where Kansas City retains the 27-year-old safety, but that would require Cook taking a considerable pay cut, which I do not foresee happening.

CB - Jaylen Watson

Nov 27, 2025; Arlington, Texas, USA; Kansas City Chiefs linebacker Nick Bolton (32) and Kansas City Chiefs cornerback Jaylen Watson (35) celebrate after an interception against the Dallas Cowboys during the first quarter at AT&T Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Kevin Jairaj-Imagn Images | Kevin Jairaj-Imagn Images

You might as well pencil in Watson playing in a different uniform next season. The 27-year-old cornerback produced his best season in 2025, compiling 42 solo tackles, six passes defended, and two interceptions.

According to PFF , "Watson posted a career-high 74.9 PFF grade in 2025, a performance that should position him well in free agency. He has improved his PFF grade in every NFL season and limits mistakes, as his 5.8% missed tackle rate tied for ninth in the league this year."

Because Veach has a knack for identifying secondary talent late in the draft - which Watson was as a seventh-round pick in 2022, Kansas City will allow Watson to receive a massive payday elsewhere.