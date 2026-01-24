How Chiefs Can Handle Cap Space Situation Without Restructuring Contracts

This is the first offseason in recent memory where the Kansas City Chiefs appear to be at a crossroads in their roster construction strategy. Ever since Patrick Mahomes established himself as an elite quarterback, the team-building process has been straightforward, as the most important position was set in stone for the foreseeable future.

However, as the 30-year-old quarterback has steadily become more expensive and the roster has aged out, Kansas City's front office has been somewhat exposed, as it cannot afford to sign marquee free agents. Poor drafting in recent years has also led to the roster stagnating.

Jan 26, 2025; Kansas City, MO, USA; Kansas City Chiefs defensive tackle Chris Jones (95) and tight end Travis Kelce (87) celebrate after defeating the Buffalo Bills during the AFC Championship game at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images | Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images

Cornerstone players of the dynasty have either exited their primes, become expensive, or both. The past few years, the Chiefs have pushed money down the road to maintain flexibility for the "now". However, that bill has arrived, as Kansas City is currently $62.3 million over the cap heading into the new league year.

Instead of continuing to restructure contracts, the Chiefs need to make some difficult decisions and move on from players.

It is Time to Cut Ties with Multiple Players

Oct 7, 2024; Kansas City, Missouri, USA; Kansas City Chiefs offensive tackle Jawaan Taylor (74) lines up against the New Orleans Saints during the game at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Denny Medley-Imagn Images | Denny Medley-Imagn Images

Kansas City has restructured Mahomes' and Chris Jones' contracts the last two offseasons, but that cannot be the plan of attack this time around. Since Mahomes is currently recovering from a torn ACL, the Chiefs should prioritize the long-term construction of the team.

For starters, cutting right tackle Jawaan Taylor ($20 million in cap savings), edge rusher Mike Danna ($8.9 million in cap savings), and linebacker Drue Tranquill ($6 million in cap savings) are easy transactions to execute. That would leave Kansas City at $27.4 million over the cap, but that is an easy path to freeing up financial flexibility.

Trading Trent McDuffie would be a painful decision, but it would also free up $13.6 million, bringing the Chiefs closer to the threshold it needs to meet before next season. The positive from moving McDuffie is that Kansas City could garner a first-round pick in return.

The Chiefs Will Remain Flexible in Future Years

Sep 5, 2024; Kansas City, Missouri, USA; Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes (15) celebrates with wide receiver Xavier Worthy (1) after the win over the Baltimore Ravens at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Denny Medley-Imagn Images | Denny Medley-Imagn Images

For teams that want to compete for Super Bowls every year with an elite quarterback in his prime, it can be tough to adopt this mindset, but Mahomes' injury should make this process easier to cope with. If the three-time Super Bowl MVP was healthy, which is obviously the hope each and every year, then Kansas City would probably continue down the path it has taken the last few years. However, this could be a sobering moment for the franchise to realize that the plan needs to change.

Sacrificing future years is not how the Chiefs should maneuver around the 2026 cap. If need be, Kansas City could use next season as a subtle reset and gap year, positioning itself for long-term success starting in 2027.