Two Key Chiefs Free Agents Ranking Revealed

The Kansas City Chiefs are looking at different ways they can improve their team this offseason. Last season did not go as planned for the Chiefs.

That is going to have to change if they want to be back next season. They cannot sit back like previous offseasons and wait to make moves. They have to make the right moves and bring in the players that they think will be best for their team and what they are looking to do next season.

But before the Chiefs get to other free agents, they have to make sure they look at their own free agents and look at what free agents they want to bring back. The Chiefs have some key free agents who played well for them last season.

Now, general manager Brett Veach is going to have his work cut out for him, but he will have more time to look and talk to the coaching staff, led by head coach Andy Reid, and see what players he wants to bring back next season.

Feb 11, 2024; Paradise, Nevada, USA; Kansas City Chiefs general manager Brett Veach arrives before Super Bowl LVIII against the San Francisco 49ers at Allegiant Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-USA TODAY Sports | Mark J. Rebilas-USA TODAY Sports

The Chiefs have two key free agents on the defense side. Those players are linebacker Leo Chenal and defensive back Bryan Cook. Those two have a good season on that Chiefs defense. Those two players were key players for defensive coordinator Steve Spagnuolo as well. Those two will have a good market for them, but the Chiefs have to do whatever they can to bring them back and to this defense next season.

PFF recently released their free agency rankings, and here is where they have Chenal and Cook at with the rest.

12. LB Leo Chenal, Kansas City Chiefs

"Chenal has never logged 600 or more defensive snaps in a season, but he has earned PFF grades above 70.0 in each of his four NFL seasons. At 25, he remains young enough to offer developmental upside and brings versatility as a blitzer, having generated 48 total pressures since 2022."

Oct 19, 2025; Kansas City, Missouri, USA; Kansas City Chiefs linebacker Leo Chenal (54) runs onto the field during player introductions prior to the game against the Las Vegas Raiders at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jay Biggerstaff-Imagn Images | Jay Biggerstaff-Imagn Images

19. S Bryan Cook, Kansas City Chiefs

"Cook ranked fifth among safeties in PFF grade (83.5) in 2025, producing a career year as he heads toward free agency. A reliable tackler, he recorded missed tackle rates of just 5.6% in 2025 and 6.2% in 2024."

One thing that cannot help the Chiefs is losing both of these players. That will be hard to deal with heading to next season. We saw what happened the last time the Chiefs let defensive players walk in free agency.

Dec 21, 2025; Nashville, Tennessee, USA; Kansas City Chiefs safety Bryan Cook (6) warms up before a game against the Tennessee Titans at Nissan Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Steve Roberts-Imagn Images | Steve Roberts-Imagn Images

