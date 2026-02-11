Chiefs’ Kelce Details Jaw-Dropping Shot at Phoenix Open

KANSAS CITY, Mo. – Travis Kelce had a pretty good week, considering the Chiefs weren’t in the Super Bowl for only the second time over the last seven years.

It ended in the Bay but it started in the desert, after he put his foot down with Taylor Swift and still wound up with a Super Bowl-like moment.

Kansas City Chiefs star Travis Kelce reacts after making a birdie on the 16th hole during the Annexus Pro-Am at the WM Phoenix Open on Feb. 4, 2026, at TPC Scottsdale. | Rob Schumacher/The Republic / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

“I had that as a bucket-list item in my mind,” Kelce said on Wednesday’s edition of New Heights, providing context for his jaw-dropping shot at TPC Scottsdale. “There's unbelievable courses all over the world, but if I could ever get a shot at the 16th hole at Waste Management, I can't pass that up.

“I said to Tay, ‘Sweetie, I have to go. I'm sorry. I have to do this. This is the mecca. This is like reaching the Super Bowl of the golf world.’ And it didn't disappoint. That Waste Management crowd is so f---ing lit and so excited, and so I’m there for those moments. It didn't disappoint, and it was so much fun.”

Jan 26, 2025; Kansas City, MO, USA; Recording artist Taylor Swift (center) Brittany Mahomes (left) and Donna Kelce (right) react after the AFC Championship game against the Buffalo Bills at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images | Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images

Just like Arrowhead

Kelce didn’t disappoint, either. His tee shot last Wednesday fell 2 feet from the hole, setting up an easy putt for birdie. The Chiefs’ tight end treated the unique environment like he has so many times at Arrowhead Stadium in front of 76,000 raucous fans.

“You have to do it, golf lovers everywhere,” Kelce explained. “You have to go to this hole, the 16th hole at Waste Management at the Phoenix Open. It’s unbelievable. It's such a unique experience. And honestly, it's not just the 16th hole. It's the 17th and 18th; it’s how you finish it off. It's like nothing I've ever been a part of in my life.

Kansas City Chiefs star Travis Kelce reacts to his third shot from behind the ninth green during the Annexus Pro-Am at the WM Phoenix Open on Feb. 4, 2026, at TPC Scottsdale. | Rob Schumacher/The Republic / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

“When you walk into that 16th hole, it's an arena. It's an arena of just people that will either boo you or get excited over you getting close to the f---ing pin. I was in my element. You give me a bunch of drunk people with an opportunity to get them fired up, I feel like that's my home. That's my home, and I felt very comfortable.”

Kelce has always been comfortable with guys named Patrick, including his caddy that day, Patrick Bacon. The tight end’s longtime friend gave him some golden advice just before the tee shot.

Dec 14, 2025; Kansas City, Missouri, USA; Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes (15) celebrates with tight end Travis Kelce (87) after rushing for a touchdown against the Los Angeles Chargers during the first quarter at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jay Biggerstaff-Imagn Images | Jay Biggerstaff-Imagn Images

“And I'm questioning in my mind,” Kelce remembered, “should I club up, or should I just trust my strength? Like, I'm in my head about this, and Patrick Bacon comes up to me and says, ‘Hey, what do you got in your hand? You should probably rethink this.’ And not that I wasn't already thinking that, but he gave me the reassurance. So, I'll give Patty Bakes the hole. He called me off and told me to club up. I'll give him the compliment there.

“It was a 150, 155, whatever it is, and I went from holding a pitching wedge to holding a 9-iron, and the 9-iron stuck two feet from it. And I stood over the ball for, I don't know how long. Somebody sent me a video, and I was staring at the ball this long.”

