The Importance of Week 18 for Chiefs

The Kansas City Chiefs have one more task in hand this season. The Chiefs are in Las Vegas today and going to face their long-time AFC West rival, the Raiders, in their final game of the season. That is something hard to say because no one saw this coming for the Chiefs this season.

They will not be in the playoffs and will have to go home after the regular season. With a team with head coach Andy Reid and quarterback Patrick Mahomes, not making the playoffs seems impossible.

Here they are, and when they look back at this moment, it is going to be a lot of motivation for next season, and they could be saying it is something that they needed. The Chiefs have been making runs in the previous years, and that is something that could have caught up to them this season. Now there are a lot of decisions to be made this offseason, and it is going to be an interesting and important offseason for this organization. But first, here is what could happen in Las Vegas today.

Dec 21, 2025; Nashville, Tennessee, USA; Kansas City Chiefs head coach Andy Reid walks to the field against the Tennessee Titans during pre-game warmups at Nissan Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Steve Roberts-Imagn Images | Steve Roberts-Imagn Images

Chiefs in Vegas Looms Large

"In less than four months, the Chiefs will make their most important NFL Draft pick since the 2017 first round — you know, when they selected a quarterback from Texas Tech," said Sam McDowell of The Kansas City Star.

"They have not picked in the top 20 since trading up to acquire Patrick Mahomes that year. That will change in April. They’re guaranteed to break that streak this year, and there’s still a path to having an even better selection than the one that landed them Mahomes. Here’s what could help them most: Losing. The Chiefs will fall somewhere between the eighth and 12th overall picks in the 2026 NFL Draft next spring."

Dec 25, 2025; Kansas City, Missouri, USA; Kansas City Chiefs defensive tackle Chris Jones (95) celebrates after a play during the fourth quarter at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Denny Medley-Imagn Images | Denny Medley-Imagn Images

"Given that, heck, this Sunday is one of the most meaningful games for their long-term future that they’ve had all season. And that’s especially true when you consider the Chiefs are unlikely to have this opportunity again in the near future."

A close thing to look at in this game is how both teams play it. For the Chiefs, are they looking to improve their draft? And on the other hand, the Raiders, with a loss, could be looking to secure the first overall pick of the 2026 NFL Draft. The Chiefs may have something in the game plan to make it as hard as possible for their rival to do that.

Dec 25, 2025; Kansas City, Missouri, USA; Kansas City Chiefs coach Andy Reid during the second quarter at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Denny Medley-Imagn Images | Denny Medley-Imagn Images

