Hall of Fame Tight End Gives Praise to Chiefs' Travis Kelce

Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce has had a Hall of Fame career. Once Kelce decides to call it a career, his next stop is Canton. Kelce has been the face of the Chiefs franchise since getting drafted by them, and he has been the best tight end during his career.

That is not where it stops for Kelce. When it comes to talking about the greatest of all time, Kelce's name is on that list. In a time when the tight end position was becoming more of a factor in the NFL, Kelce took full advantage of that.

Kelce is one of the greatest tight ends in NFL history, and when he finally decides to retire, those talks are going to become more intense than they already are. Kelce is unstoppable during his prime, and that lasted a long time. He has been a huge part of the Chiefs' dynasty and what they have done over the last decade. When you have a player like Kelce on your team, he is a great leader and one the team could get behind, every time they hit the field. That is something every team wants.

Is Kelce the Greatest Tight End of All Time?

Another great of all time was asked about Kelce when it comes down to the greatest tight ends of all time, and he has a great response to that. He was asked about Kelce and other tight end great Rob Gronkowski

"I believe that Travis Kelce is the greatest tight end who has ever played," said NFL Hall of Fame and tight end great Shannon Sharpe. "When you are talking about greats, you start nitpicking. I mean, you look at the Pro Bowls. You look at the All-Pros. You look at the 1000 catch seasons. You look at the numbers, and they are very close."

"It is a matter of do you like sushi or you like barbecue. I like Barbecue. It is razor-thin, but to me, those are two of the greatest tight ends that have ever played. And you are talking about a guy who played the game and played at an elite level. For me, those are two of the greatest players who have played that position.

Kelce will have a tough decision to make this offseason. Kelce will have to decide if he wants to call it a career and retire or come back to the NFL for another season. It is going to be interesting to see what Kelce decides to do.

