Chiefs-in-Spain Discussions Expected To Pick Up This Week

KANSAS CITY, Mo. – The NFL will play a single-season record nine international games this fall, and the Chiefs don’t want to be left out.

In 2026, that could mean Kansas City punching tickets for a 10-hour flight to Spain.

Nov 5, 2023; Frankfurt, Germany; The NFL shield logo at midfield during an NFL International Series game at Deutsche Bank Park. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images | Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

Falcons opponent is piece of puzzle

The league announced March 3 that the Atlanta Falcons would give up a home game to play another team in Madrid this fall. That other team could easily be the Chiefs. And as owners prepare to convene for their annual league meeting, an NFL source said Saturday the Falcons’ opponent is still to be determined.

But rest assured, owner Clark Hunt and president Mark Donovan have already raised their hands. Expect them to push the Chiefs’ case to play opposite Atlanta at iconic Bernabéu Stadium, the home pitch of Real Madrid C.F. Ironically, the Chiefs drew the Falcons as a 2026 opponent on the league's schedule matrix simply because they both finished third in their respective divisions.

Sep 22, 2024; Atlanta, Georgia, USA; Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes (15) talks to fans after a victory over the Atlanta Falcons at Mercedes-Benz Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Brett Davis-Imagn Images | Brett Davis-Imagn Images

Why Chiefs have good odds to play in Spain

And just as fortune favors the bold, the odds favor the Chiefs.

Not only are they aggressive toward playing internationally, the Chiefs also sit on a very short list of possible Falcons opponents. The NFL is considering Baltimore, Chicago and Cincinnati in addition to Kansas City.

Nov 16, 2025; Madrid, Spain; Fans watch action between the Miami Dolphins and the Washington Commanders in the fourth quarter during the 2025 NFL Madrid Game at Santiago Bernabeu Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images | Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

The Chiefs and Bears currently own marketing rights in Spain as part of the NFL’s Global Markets Program, along with the Dolphins. Miami played Washington in the inaugural Madrid game last season.

Other Chiefs markets include Austria, Germany, Ireland, Mexico, Switzerland and the United Kingdom. The Rams and Chiefs are tied for the league lead with seven markets.

Nov 14, 2025; Madrid, Spain; A football helmet with the Real Madrid soccer team logo at the NFL Shop at Santiago Bernabeu Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images | Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

Why NFL has to rule out five potential Spain opponents

The league has to rule out five of the Falcons’ locked-in opponents on their 2026 home schedule. Division foes Carolina, New Orleans and Tampa Bay wouldn’t play Atlanta in Spain for competitive reasons. Detroit is already scheduled to play in Munich, so the NFL wouldn’t send the Lions back to Europe.

And, according to tight end George Kittle, the 49ers are scheduled to play on three continents – including a Week 1 game against the L.A. Rams in Melbourne, Australia, that will kick off on Friday morning, Sept. 11, but air live in the United States on Thursday night, Sept. 10.

What’s the third continent that #49ers will play on next season? https://t.co/G8jldOIske — Josh Dubow (@JoshDubowAP) February 13, 2026

Adding a long-haul trip to Spain would provide additional adversity for the Chiefs. They’re already scheduled for one of their toughest travel schedules with regard to air miles, even though they’re obviously centrally located.

Only two of the team’s 2026 road trips include flights less than 90 minutes: Denver and Cincinnati. Kansas City also is slated to travel to meet Las Vegas, the L.A. Chargers, Buffalo, Cincinnati, the L.A. Rams, Miami and Super Bowl champion Seattle.

Feb 8, 2026; Santa Clara, CA, USA; Seattle Seahawks running back Kenneth Walker III (9) celebrates with the Vince Lombardi trophy after defeating the New England Patriots in Super Bowl LX at Levi's Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images | Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images

In May, the NFL is expected to release the full 272-game schedule, with dates, times and televising networks.