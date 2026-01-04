Chiefs Now Know Full List of 2026 Opponents

KANSAS CITY, Mo. – Take it from a former basketball player. Rebounds are a part of life in the National Football League.

“It's a lot of lessons we learned,” Jones said Thursday. “A lot of broken jaws we took over the course of this year. We got punched in the face a lot, and it builds you. It builds character, builds individuals. You see what type of team you have, how you respond, and how they respond in the midst of adversity.

“So, for me, this was just a huge learning curve for us. Also, a building block. We can take so much from this year. Was a lot of good in this year, also.”

Anything good that comes from next year will go through a third-place schedule that includes 14 opponents, the last of which the Chiefs learned on Sunday afternoon.

Full list of 2026 opponents

Per the NFL’s scheduling matrix, Kansas City’s guaranteed home games include the Broncos, Chargers and Raiders from the AFC West and predetermined battles with New England and the New York Jets from the AFC East, as well as Arizona and San Francisco from the NFC West.

Guaranteed road games include the three division opponents and trips to Buffalo, Miami, Seattle and the Los Angeles Rams.

Kansas City also draws the third-place finisher from the AFC North, a trip to Cincinnati, and a home game against the third-place team from the AFC South, another Arrowhead trip for Indianapolis.

The 17th game (determined Sunday)

The final opponent, determined Sunday, is the Atlanta Falcons, an NFC South road trip.

The Chiefs haven’t had to rebound from missing the playoffs in a long time. They haven’t missed the postseason since 2014. But with regard to next year, history is very much on their side.

Six NFL teams – Carolina, Chicago, Jacksonville, New England, San Francisco and Seattle -- are in the postseason after missing the playoffs last season. For 36 consecutive seasons now (1990-2025), at least four franchises each year have qualified for the playoffs after failing to make the postseason the year prior.

The Chiefs haven’t missed the playoffs in consecutive seasons since 2011-12. To prevent that from happening next year, head coach Andy Reid will start the work on Monday.

“Yeah, listen, there's plenty to work on,” he said Friday. “So, we'll dive in and try to evaluate everything we possibly can and get it right. I mean, that's what we're going to do. So, it is what it is here, but what we do is we work, work at the problems and make sure we fix them.”

