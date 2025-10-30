The Biggest Threat to the Chiefs’ Win Streak in Week 9
The Kansas City Chiefs have one of the biggest tests of their season just under one week away, as they'll be taking on their bitter AFC rivals, the Buffalo Bills. The Bills and Chiefs' competitiveness against one another should heavily increase the viewership going into the matchup.
The Chiefs have won their last three games, all of which have been at home, and have looked dominant doing it. Scoring 28 or more points in five straight games, the offense has come alive for Kansas City, and it might stick around until they don't want to be effective anymore.
But as the narrative goes, when the Chiefs play the Bills in the regular season, things typically come up Buffalo. So, for the Chiefs to extend their winning ways heading into their bye week in Week 10, there is one obvious offensive contributor in Buffalo to take note of and stop as often as possible.
The Big Offensive Threat
The Bills' offense has been explosive in its own right this season, and while Josh Allen stands out as a player who will heavily impact the game, it's running back James Cook who must be stopped. The Chiefs' run defense has been tested a ton this season, but this might be its biggest challenge yet.
Going into the game, Cook ranks second in the NFL in rushing yards this season, collecting 753 in seven games. He's collected 1,000 or more rushing yards in back-to-back seasons, and he's likely to do so again. On top of that, he's been very effective against the Chiefs in his career.
In the AFC Championship Game, Cook collected 85 rushing yards and scored two touchdowns against the Chiefs. When facing the Chiefs in the regular season, Cook has been hauled, collecting 86 rushing yards in three games.
The Chiefs' run defense has been better as of late, but it still has its struggles. Seeing that both Cook and Allen can beat opponents with their ground game, it could be a long day for Kansas City. You can limit Josh Allen, but you must stop James Cook.
