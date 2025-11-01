Why This Is Chiefs’ Favorite Down – on Both Sides of Ball
BUFFALO, N.Y. – Bingo cards didn’t really see this coming in 2025.
Dan Campbell, sure. But Andy Reid?
When the venerable Chiefs head coach walked out of the Caesars Superdome on Feb. 9, something stuck in his head. After a 40-22 loss to his former team, he decided to become more aggressive on fourth downs.
Much more aggressive.
In a tie game Monday, the Chiefs came out of the halftime locker room and drove 78 yards. Then, on third-and-goal from the Commanders’ 2-yard line, Patrick Mahomes couldn’t complete a third-down pass to Noah Gray
“Well, they let me know in the helmet that we had two plays for it,” Mahomes said after the game, revealing Reid’s aggressive intentions even if Kansas City didn’t score on that pass to Gray. “That’s just a communication that we have. Coach Reid, he believes in us to make those big plays in big moments.”
Rare Kareem Hunt reception
It was a huge moment, and Mahomes converted on a pass to Kareem Hunt – who hadn’t caught a touchdown since 2022, only his second TD reception in five years. The Chiefs took a 14-7 lead and never looked back. Had Reid taken the points and chosen a 10-7 advantage, Washington’s offense might’ve been more two-dimensional.
“I think another thing that gets lost in this,” Mahomes noted, referring to Reid, “he believes our defense is going to get the stop if it doesn’t happen.”
Indeed, the Kansas City defense has followed suit. In fact, Steve Spagnuolo’s unit has performed even better on fourth downs than the offense.
The Chiefs’ defense has turned over the ball on downs 12 times in 16 opponent attempts. That fourth-down percentage (25.0) is lowest in the league.
“I think it's a lot that goes into that,” Chris Jones said Thursday. “I think the attitude, especially, being aware that these teams are going for it more on fourth down, being prepared for it, being proactive throughout the week.
“It’s not always over on the field on third down, because if it's fourth-and-short, most likely these teams are going for it.”
A painful fourth down in last year's trip to Buffalo
Buffalo went for it on fourth-and-2 last year, and Josh Allen broke free on a 26-yard touchdown run to put the game away in the fourth quarter. But this year seems different. Jones said because coaches are emphasizing fourth downs more in practice, the Chiefs are enjoying more success.
“It gives us the comfortability when fourth down approaches,” the defensive tackle explained. “It’s like some other down for us. Let's go.”
Spagnuolo’s comfortability comes from Chiefs leads, and when Mahomes & Co. can score touchdowns instead of field goals, especially when they convert fourth downs, Spagnuolo in turn calls the game differently.
Reid is happy to oblige. The Chiefs rank third in the league with an 82.4-percent success rate on fourth-down conversions. They’re 14-for-17 this year, a Kareem Hunt dreadlock behind Indianapolis and New England (tied at 83.3 percent).
But the Colts and Patriots – each 10 of 12 on fourth downs -- have five fewer attempts than Reid. The Chiefs’ 17 attempts are two more than any NFL team with a winning record (Jacksonville has 15).
“You got to have a belief in everybody, not just us offensively,” Mahomes explained. “We didn’t make it the first time, but we ran a play, they covered it well, and Kareem did a great job getting himself open there at the end.”
Hunt also has done a great job getting himself past the line to gain on short-yardage runs. When Mahomes hands him the ball on third- or fourth-and-1, Hunt’s moved the chains on 14 of 16 carries (87.5 percent). In context, compared to the rest of the league, that’s three more first downs than Jalen Hurts (11). The next-closest running back is Quinshon Judkins (8-for-11, .727).
That’s better than Tush Push success.
“I just try to go out there and keep my team and the offense on the field,” Hunt said Wednesday. “So, that's pretty cool, but still got a lot more football to go.”
