Arrowhead Report

One Defensive Stud Who Makes Sense For Chiefs

The Kansas City Chiefs are a new team from the start of the season. This team is going in the right direction as one of the best in the league. The Chiefs could be making a move before the end of the NFL deadline.

Michael Canelo

Oct 12, 2025; Kansas City, Missouri, USA; Kansas City Chiefs head coach Andy Reid during the second half at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Denny Medley-Imagn Images
Oct 12, 2025; Kansas City, Missouri, USA; Kansas City Chiefs head coach Andy Reid during the second half at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Denny Medley-Imagn Images / Denny Medley-Imagn Images
In this story:

The Kansas City Chiefs are a new team than what we saw in the first few games. They are here and are making noise. The Chiefs are putting others on notice that they will be the team they still have to get through, and the dynasty is still alive. Over the last few weeks, they have been playing great on both sides of the ball, and it is as if they hear all the noise that a lot of people were talking about that they could not be a good team this season, and counted them out.

Head coach Andy Reid has this team playing the best football we have seen in the last few years. This team looks like they are fully bought in to whatever they have going on in Kansas City. Whatever adjustments they have made have been working, and they are not slowing down for anyone. Quarterback Patrick Mahomes is having an MVP season and looks unstoppable. That is something we did not expect to see coming into the season.

j
Oct 27, 2025; Kansas City, Missouri, USA; Kansas City Chiefs wide receiver Rashee Rice (4) celebrates after scoring a touchdown against the Washington Commanders with quarterback Patrick Mahomes (15) during the fourth quarter of the game at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Denny Medley-Imagn Images / Denny Medley-Imagn Images

The Chiefs still want to improve some things and want to get better to be that team that gets back to the big game and wins it all. And with the trade deadline quickly approaching, they could be making a move that could make their team even better.

Ryan Phillips of Sports Illustrated named New York Giants star defensive end Kayvon Thibodeaux as a logical trade target for the Chiefs.

hh
New York Giants linebacker Kayvon Thibodeaux (5) runs out of the tunnel during a Thursday Night Football game between the New York Giants and the Philadelphia Eagles at MetLife Stadium in East Rutherford on Oct. 9, 2025. / Julian Leshay Guadalupe/NorthJersey.com / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Kansas City Chiefs

""The Chiefs have won five out of their last six games and have begun looking like the best team in the AFC again. While the offense is clicking, the defense has allowed a combined seven points in the last two weeks. There’s one place in need of an upgrade, though, and that’s the pass rush. The Chiefs rank 20th in pass rush win rate (36%), 16th in sacks (17), and 25th in pressure rate (18.6%)."

Adding this pass rusher would be a huge boost for this Chiefs team. They have not been the best at getting after the quarterback with their front four. Getting Thibodeaux will also pair him with star defensive end Chris Jones. That will be a nightmare for opposing offenses.

OnSI is your No. 1 source for Chiefs Kingdom information; the easiest way to get it is to follow @KCChiefsOnSI@ZakSGilbert and @Domminchella on X (Twitter). And, join the discussion now on the Kansas City Chiefs by visiting our Facebook page (here).

feed

Published
Michael Canelo
MICHAEL CANELO

Michael Canel is a breaking news beat writer for various team sites across the On SI platform, focusing on both college and professional sports. A graduate of Fresno State University, he has transformed his passion for sports into a career, covering the latest breaking news with years of expertise and the enthusiasm of a devoted fan.