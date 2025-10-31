One Defensive Stud Who Makes Sense For Chiefs
The Kansas City Chiefs are a new team than what we saw in the first few games. They are here and are making noise. The Chiefs are putting others on notice that they will be the team they still have to get through, and the dynasty is still alive. Over the last few weeks, they have been playing great on both sides of the ball, and it is as if they hear all the noise that a lot of people were talking about that they could not be a good team this season, and counted them out.
Head coach Andy Reid has this team playing the best football we have seen in the last few years. This team looks like they are fully bought in to whatever they have going on in Kansas City. Whatever adjustments they have made have been working, and they are not slowing down for anyone. Quarterback Patrick Mahomes is having an MVP season and looks unstoppable. That is something we did not expect to see coming into the season.
The Chiefs still want to improve some things and want to get better to be that team that gets back to the big game and wins it all. And with the trade deadline quickly approaching, they could be making a move that could make their team even better.
Ryan Phillips of Sports Illustrated named New York Giants star defensive end Kayvon Thibodeaux as a logical trade target for the Chiefs.
""The Chiefs have won five out of their last six games and have begun looking like the best team in the AFC again. While the offense is clicking, the defense has allowed a combined seven points in the last two weeks. There’s one place in need of an upgrade, though, and that’s the pass rush. The Chiefs rank 20th in pass rush win rate (36%), 16th in sacks (17), and 25th in pressure rate (18.6%)."
Adding this pass rusher would be a huge boost for this Chiefs team. They have not been the best at getting after the quarterback with their front four. Getting Thibodeaux will also pair him with star defensive end Chris Jones. That will be a nightmare for opposing offenses.
