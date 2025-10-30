Full-Strength Chiefs Face Their Biggest Reality Check Yet in Week 9
The Kansas City Chiefs are on a roll. Their abysmal 1-2 start to the 2025 NFL season has been all but forgotten after the team went 4-1 in its next five games. They've continually proven that all they needed to look like the juggernauts they've been for the past decade was some reliable playmakers downfield for quarterback Patrick Mahomes.
Their recent run perfectly coincides with the return of Xavier Worthy, who took the field again in Week 4 after dislocating his shoulder against the Los Angeles Chargers in the season opener. They also got Rashee Rice back from his six-game suspension two games ago and have been undefeated since, averaging 29.5 points in that span.
While they've been outright dominant since getting their top weapons back, the Chiefs really only have one impressive win under their belt so far this season: Week 6's 30-17 victory over the Detroit Lions. Even then, their opponent's defense was ravaged by injuries in that game. Yet, recent history states that Kansas City should be considered a top contender once again.
Can the Chiefs down the Bills once again?
The Kansas City Chiefs have the perfect opportunity to prove their mettle in Week 9, matched up with Josh Allen and the Buffalo Bills. Many thought this would be the year that either Allen or Lamar Jackson and the Baltimore Ravens would get the best of Mahomes. So far, it looks like the Chiefs' two-time MVP isn't quite ready to pass on the torch just yet.
Kansas City already bounced Baltimore earlier this season with a 37-20 win in Week 4. However, the Ravens' defense was far from whole in that one, and Lamar Jackson left the game in the third quarter with a hamstring injury that cost him the next three games.
In Week 9, though, Mahomes and the Chiefs have a chance to beat Josh Allen and the Bills at full strength on a primetime stage and put the NFL on notice. Kansas City is slightly favored on the road in this one, spotting Buffalo 1.5 points on the spread and listed at -126 on the moneyline by FanDuel. The over/under is currently set at 52.5 points.
The Bills technically have the better record at 5-2, but they haven't notched any statement wins aside from their 41-40 barnburner comeback against the Ravens in the season opener. Buffalo's defense has been suspect this year, the offensive playcalling has been called into question, and the Bills weren't able to take advantage of the parity in the early campaign and establish themselves as top dogs.
Whoever takes this game could emerge as the favorite in the AFC this season. History and the odds side with the Chiefs. Can they "big brother" Josh Allen and the Bills once again?
